Florida braces for possible tropical-storm-like conditions this weekend with rain, flooding, severe weather

MELBOURNE, Fla. – The final weekend before Christmas is going to be a messy one across Florida as a low pressure system sweeps into the state from the Gulf of Mexico and brings with it possible tropical-storm-like conditions including heavy rain, gusty winds, flooding and potential for severe weather.

Numerous flood and wind alerts have been posted across the Sunshine State through the weekend, and preparations are underway in coastal communities as they brace for beach erosion while continuing to recover from storms such as Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole in 2022.

Florida braces for stormy weekend

A stationary cold front that brought rain to South Florida over the past few days will begin to lift farther north during the weekend. Meanwhile, a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico will form and begin its eastward trek into Florida.

The heaviest rain and strongest wind gusts aren’t expected to arrive until the start of the weekend, when the risk of flash flooding and severe weather will rise.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has so far placed a majority of Florida in a Level 1 out of 5 on its severe thunderstorm risk scale for Saturday as severe thunderstorms and maybe even tornadoes are possible.

Florida could see tropical-storm-force wind gusts this weekend

Winds will be whipping across Florida this weekend, with gusts higher than tropical-storm-force possible (39 mph).

Wind Advisories cover coastal communities along the state’s entire east coast where gusts could climb to 45 mph. But even the Gulf side, including Tampa, could gust to 40 mph or higher.

How much rain is Florida getting this weekend?

Forecast rain totals have trended down from what they were at the beginning of the workweek, but it's still expected to be rainy with a majority of areas seeing 2-3 inches by the end of the weekend.

However, areas of South Florida could pick up more rain, with communities from West Palm Beach to Miami possibly seeing 3-5 inches over the weekend.

There are also concerns of higher rain totals in the Big Bend region of Florida, including the Panama City area along the Gulf Coast and Jacksonville near the Florida-Georgia state line.

Florida flood alerts in effect

Flood Watches are in effect across South Florida through late Thursday night or Friday morning.

Those alerts run along the I-95 corridor from West Palm Beach through Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, Miami and Homestead, and then even reach out into the Florida Keys.

Flooding isn’t the only risk. High Surf Advisories run along the entire Atlantic coastline in Florida and even extend into coastal communities in Georgia.

The National Weather Service office in Melbourne, Florida, is warning of waves that could reach as high at 13 feet crashing against the shore, which could lead to significant beach erosion and coastal flooding.

Coastal Flood Warnings are in effect from the Daytona Beach area south through the Space Coast in Brevard County and through Vero Beach and Port Saint. Lucie.

Coastal Flood Advisories are in effect from the Palm Coast area northward through St. Augustine, Ponte Verda and Jacksonville. They also extend into Georgia including the city of Brunswick.