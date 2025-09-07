Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Kiko starts to weaken near Hawaii as severe storms rock Northeast

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. Here's everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Hurricane Kiko begins to weaken as it approaches Hawaii

A state of emergency remains in effect across the state of Hawaii as powerful Hurricane Kiko continues to barrel across the Central Pacific Ocean on a path bringing it close to the Aloha State this week.

As of the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Kiko remains a powerful Category 3 hurricane with winds of 115 mph. However, forecasters say Kiko will likely weaken to a tropical storm when it moves north of the Hawaiian Islands early this week.

Hurricane Kiko's latest information.

(FOX Weather)



Tornado tears across central Massachusetts as severe weather causes damage in Northeast

Powerful thunderstorms tore across parts of the Northeast and New England on Saturday, including a tornado that caused damage in central Massachusetts.

There were more than 100 reports of wind damage across the region because of the storms, including reports of trees that were snapped like twigs and utility lines that were brought down.

Video recorded in Holden, Massachusetts, after the tornado tore across the community showed numerous trees that were brought down by the ferocious winds. The National Weather Service office in Boston will survey storm damage on Monday.

Atlantic becomes eerily quiet ahead of hurricane season's peak

The odds of a tropical disturbance organizing into our next named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season have dwindled after Invest 91L fizzled out as it approached the Lesser Antilles over the weekend.

The NHC said in its early Friday afternoon update that Invest 91L was in an area where environmental conditions would likely cap its development. By Saturday, forecasters confirmed the potential for further development was unlikely. By Sunday morning, Invest 91L was no more, and the tropical Atlantic Basin became quiet once again.

However, tens of millions of people along the coast from Texas to Maine shouldn't let their guards down just because no tropical weather is expected over the next seven days. We're now entering the statistical peak of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

Watch: Waves batter Michigan lighthouse as powerful cold front sweeps through

Powerful waves slammed into one of western Michigan's most recognizable lighthouses Friday as a significant cold front swept across the Great Lakes, bringing dangerous conditions to coastal areas.

Drone video captured the moments swells hammered the pier and temporarily swallowed the Grand Haven South Pierhead Outer Lighthouse.

