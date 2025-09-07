Man killed by 'large shark' at Sydney beach

SYDNEY – Beaches in parts of Sydney in Australia were closed over the weekend after authorities said a man was attacked and killed by what they believe was a "large shark."

According to police in New South Wales, emergency crews were called to Long Reef Beach shortly after 10 a.m. local time on Saturday after receiving reports that a man suffered critical injuries after being bitten.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

The unidentified victim was retrieved from the surf and was taken back to shore, but he died at the scene.

Police said that officers assigned to Northern Beaches Police Area Command closed the beach, and officials would work to try and determine the type of shark involved in the fatal attack.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

Officials said two sections of a surfboard were recovered from the scene and were being examined.

During the investigation, beaches between Manly and Narrabeen were closed.