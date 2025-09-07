Search
Man killed by 'large shark' at Sydney beach

Officials said two sections of a surfboard were recovered from the scene and were being examined.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
A video recorded in an area of Sydney, Australia, shows emergency crews responding to a beach after a fatal shark attack on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025.

Watch: Emergency crews respond to fatal shark attack in Sydney

SYDNEY Beaches in parts of Sydney in Australia were closed over the weekend after authorities said a man was attacked and killed by what they believe was a "large shark."

According to police in New South Wales, emergency crews were called to Long Reef Beach shortly after 10 a.m. local time on Saturday after receiving reports that a man suffered critical injuries after being bitten.

  This image shows the emergency response after a fatal shark attack at a beach in Sydney, Australia, on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025.
    This image shows the emergency response after a fatal shark attack at a beach in Sydney, Australia, on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. (@ssatiex via Storyful)

  This image shows the emergency response after a fatal shark attack at a beach in Sydney, Australia, on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025.
    This image shows the emergency response after a fatal shark attack at a beach in Sydney, Australia, on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. (@ssatiex via Storyful)

  This image shows the emergency response after a fatal shark attack at a beach in Sydney, Australia, on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025.
    This image shows the emergency response after a fatal shark attack at a beach in Sydney, Australia, on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. (@ssatiex via Storyful)

The unidentified victim was retrieved from the surf and was taken back to shore, but he died at the scene.

Police said that officers assigned to Northern Beaches Police Area Command closed the beach, and officials would work to try and determine the type of shark involved in the fatal attack.

Watch: Drone video shows emergency response after fatal shark attack in Sydney

Officials said two sections of a surfboard were recovered from the scene and were being examined.

During the investigation, beaches between Manly and Narrabeen were closed.

