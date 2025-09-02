Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tropical Storm Gabrielle could form in Atlantic as major cooldown looms

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Tropical Storm Gabrielle could form in Atlantic this week

A tropical disturbance emerged off the western coast of Africa over the weekend and is currently located in the far eastern tropical Atlantic, south of the Cabo Verde islands. It's producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms, but it is moving into an area where environmental conditions appear to be conducive for development.

As a result, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said a tropical depression could form by the middle to end of this week as the disturbance moves west to west-northwestward across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic. If the system strengthens into a tropical storm, it will receive the name Gabrielle.

This graphic shows development odds for a tropical disturbance in the Atlantic.

(FOX Weather)



Blast of fall-like air to bring taste of October to millions of Americans

A blast of fall-like air is set to invade much of the central and eastern U.S. later this week, bringing temperatures that will feel more like mid- to late October. The majority of Americans east of the Rockies will notice the sharp dip in temperatures, with only parts of Florida, the Atlantic coast and South Texas likely spared.

Widespread frost or freezes are possible by Thursday and Friday mornings, when a few million people could see lows plunge into the 30s and lower 40s, especially across the northern tier and in the higher elevations of the Appalachians.

This graphic shows the forecast low temperatures in the central U.S. on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



2 killed in Texas flooding when San Antonio creek floods

The bodies of two people were found Monday after a San Antonio creek flooded Sunday night.

San Antonio police said friends of the victims reported them missing. One of the bodies was later found by them and the other was found by authorities that had responded to the scene.

Watch this: Geomagnetic storm triggers Northern Lights in Midwest, northern US on Labor Day

An eruption of charged material from the Sun created vivid displays of Northern Lights as far south as the Midwest, Northeast and mid-Atlantic on Labor Day.

According to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center, "moderate" Level 2 geomagnetic storm levels were reached on Monday night.

