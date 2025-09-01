Odds increasing for Tropical Storm Gabrielle to form in Atlantic later this week

MIAMI – A new tropical disturbance has emerged off the western coast of Africa, and odds are increasing that it could eventually develop into our next tropical depression or even Tropical Storm Gabrielle as it slowly spins across the Atlantic Basin.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is now giving the system a medium chance of developing over the next week, and those odds could continue to rise in the coming days.

This comes after forecasters initially said that atmospheric conditions wouldn’t be immediately favorable for development.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

This graphic shows development odds for a tropical disturbance in the Atlantic.

(FOX Weather)



However, computer forecast models are now changing their tune, and it could be more likely than not that we see our next named storm as we approach the statistical peak of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season.

The FOX Forecast Center said that various computer forecast models are now in "unusual agreement" about the timing and track of the new disturbance. They’re now giving the system a decent chance of organizing into a tropical depression or low-end tropical storm and expect it to continue to slowly move across the Main Development Region.

The FOX Forecast Center said the forecast motion of the system appears to be so slow that the system isn’t even in the vicinity of the Caribbean islands by early next week.

WHAT’S THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN A TROPICAL DEPRESSION VS. TROPICAL STORM VS. HURRICANE?

Forecasters first thought that the atmospheric conditions would be too hostile to allow for tropical development. This may no longer be the case as the hostile winds ripping across the Atlantic may subside some, allowing for the disturbance to develop further.

If the system can stay far enough south, there is a decent chance that this system could become a tropical storm, or possibly something stronger as it nears the Caribbean islands.

This is still several days away, and the system’s slow movement will make this a long, drawn-out system to watch.

Be sure to download the free FOX Weather app to keep up with developments of this tropical disturbance.