Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

2 killed in Texas flooding when San Antonio creek floods

San Antonio police say the bodies of a man and woman were found along Salado Creek on Monday.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
A video recorded in Houston shows a road that was turned into a river during flash flooding on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025.

Watch: Houston flooding turns roads to rivers

A video recorded in Houston shows a road that was turned into a river during flash flooding on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025.

SAN ANTONIO – The bodies of two people were found Monday after a San Antonio creek flooded Sunday night.

San Antonio police said friends of the victims reported them missing. One of the bodies was later found by them and the other was found by authorities that had responded to the scene.

The victims, only identified as a man and woman, were found in Salado Creek along with lots of debris that washed downstream during flooding on Sunday night, according to police.

A third person who had been reported missing was later found safe.

WATCH: TEXAS FLOODING DRONE VIDEO GIVES BIRD’S-EYE VIEW OF DESTRUCTION IN KENDALL COUNTY

FILE - This image shows flashing lights on an ambulance.

FILE - This image shows flashing lights on an ambulance.

(Matt Jonas/Digital First Media/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images / FOX Weather)

About 2 inches of rain was reported at San Antonio International Airport on Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service. A Flash Flood Warning was issued for the north side of San Antonio at about 7:15 p.m. CT.

The deaths come nearly two months after catastrophic flooding in central Texas during the July 4th holiday resulted in nearly 140 deaths. Most of those happened at Camp Mystic, an all-girls Christian retreat near the Guadalupe River in Kerr County.

Tags
Loading...