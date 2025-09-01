2 killed in Texas flooding when San Antonio creek floods

SAN ANTONIO – The bodies of two people were found Monday after a San Antonio creek flooded Sunday night.

San Antonio police said friends of the victims reported them missing. One of the bodies was later found by them and the other was found by authorities that had responded to the scene.

The victims, only identified as a man and woman, were found in Salado Creek along with lots of debris that washed downstream during flooding on Sunday night, according to police.

A third person who had been reported missing was later found safe.

About 2 inches of rain was reported at San Antonio International Airport on Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service. A Flash Flood Warning was issued for the north side of San Antonio at about 7:15 p.m. CT.

The deaths come nearly two months after catastrophic flooding in central Texas during the July 4th holiday resulted in nearly 140 deaths. Most of those happened at Camp Mystic, an all-girls Christian retreat near the Guadalupe River in Kerr County.