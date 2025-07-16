Texas search for missing flood victims resumes as dry weather finally returns

KERRVILLE, Texas – For the first time since the deadly July Fourth flooding in the Texas Hill Country, Kerr County has no flood advisories or rain in the forecast, allowing search crews to continue their work looking for the bodies of 97 missing people.

After three days of heavy rain causing Kerr County officials to pause search efforts off and on along the Guadalupe River, all of Texas will have drier and sunny weather in the forecast.

On Wednesday, the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office said additional victims have been found over the past week, bringing the local death toll to 107. Across Texas Hill Country, at least 134 people were killed when more than 2 trillion gallons of water fell across the region between July 4 and 6.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said 97 people remain missing. However, the number will continue to change.

"The reported missing list fluctuates due to continued hotline reporting, alongside ongoing victim recovery efforts and outreach to those reported missing," according to Kerr County officials.

Another round of flooding rains came on Sunday, sending volunteers in Kerrville to higher ground. The Guadalupe River rose out of its banks once again, but levels did not reach the historic highs seen on July 4. The worst of the flooding on Sunday was near San Saba, where the river reached major flood stage and mandatory evacuations were ordered. The Lampasas River at Adamsville rose nearly 14 feet in 2 hours.

Beginning Wednesday, through at least the middle of next week, the greatest concern for search teams will be the heat, wildlife and rugged terrain in the Texas Hill Country.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, little-to-no rain is expected through this time. Temperatures will return to near average, which for Texas in July, is hot. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 90s. In Kerrville, the high is forecast to be in the low 90s through the end of the week.

Texas daytime high temperatures.

(FOX Weather)



In addition to the search for missing flood victims, a massive debris cleanup is underway.

Residents in Kerr County are still being asked to have large debris piles searched by professional teams prior to removal. To request a search, residents can call 2-1-1.

Long-range rain forecast for Texas.

(FOX Weather)



Volunteers, help and money pour into Texas

Since the deadly flooding, the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country has raised more than $30 million for the people impacted by the catastrophic weather event. Last week, the Foundation said $5 million in grants have already been dispersed to nonprofits to help local businesses, families and first responders.

Texans and renovation TV hosts, Chip and Joanna Gaines, led an effort to raise $1 million for flood relief. They also opened up The Silos in Waco as a donation site for The Salvation Army, collecting essentials for the thousands of people who lost their homes and belongings during the floods.

However, Texans of all means and ages feel the need to help.

Cousins Brynlie Simons, 6, and Kaydence Simons, 11, are raising donations for flood victims with a lemonade stand.

According to Kerr County officials, more than 1,000 local, state, federal responders and thousands of volunteers from across the country continue to search 100 miles of riverbank, working to recover loved ones for their families.

Volunteers continue to arrive and are asked to stop at the drive-thru volunteer reception center at Antler Stadium in Kerrville.

"Registering as a volunteer ensures individuals can communicate, coordinate and safely deploy into the field to support flood response efforts," Kerrville city government said.

Editor's note: The number of missing in this story has been adjusted to the latest figures from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. This is a developing story.