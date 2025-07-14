Texas pounded by second wave of river flooding, stalling crucial search efforts from deadly disaster
This renewed onslaught, particularly intense on Sunday, not only caused widespread damage and new evacuations but has also severely hindered ongoing search and rescue operations for those still missing from the initial July 4 floods. The initial floods have already claimed at least 129 lives, with over 170 people still unaccounted for.
Search and rescue operations resumed Monday morning in flood-ravaged Texas, specifically along the Guadalupe River, after being temporarily paused on Sunday due to new Flash Flood Warnings. FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne is live from Kerrville with the latest.
KERRVILLE, Texas – The Lone Star State continues to grapple with a heartbreaking series of events. Just over a week after the initial catastrophic and deadly deluges, heavy rains and devastating flash floods have returned, pounding Texas once more.
A riverside memorial in Kerrville, Texas, is steadily becoming a central gathering point for the community to mourn and remember those taken by the recent floods.
This image shows more flash flooding in Central Texas on Sunday, July 13, 2025.
The Texas Game Wardens shared this photo of first responders during flash flooding on July 13, 2025.
This image shows the Lampasas River near Kempner, Texas, on July 13, 2025.
This photo shared by the Texas Game Wardens shows first responders getting ready to board a boat during flash flooding on July 13, 2025.
This photo shared by the Texas Game Wardens shows first responders boarding a boat during flash flooding on July 13, 2025.
This photo shared by the Texas Game Wardens shows a first responder hel;ing evacuate a resident and their dog during flash flooding on July 13, 2025.
The Texas Game Wardens shared this photo of first responders during flash flooding on July 13, 2025.
Aerial images show flooding from the Lampass River in Kempner, Texas, covering roads and flooding structures on Sunday, July 13. The river rose over 30 feet in a few hours on Sunday, reaching just below 33 feet, major flood stage.
Aerial images show flooding from the Lampass River in Kempner, Texas, covering roads and flooding structures on Sunday, July 13. The river rose over 30 feet in a few hours on Sunday, reaching just below 33 feet, major flood stage.
Aerial images show flooding from the Lampasas River in Kempner, Texas, covering roads and flooding structures on Sunday, July 13. The river rose over 30 feet in a few hours on Sunday, reaching just below 33 feet, major flood stage.
Aerial images show flooding from the Lampass River in Kempner, Texas, covering roads and flooding structures on Sunday, July 13. The river rose over 30 feet in a few hours on Sunday, reaching just below 33 feet, major flood stage.
This was taken near Comfort and shows the Guadalupe River several feet over normal. While this flood water doesn't do much in this area, upstream in Hunt and Ingram it flooded streets and people needed to be rescued from vehicles and houses.
A stone with a spray painted message sits on the bank of the Guadalupe River during a search and recovery mission on July 11, 2025 in Kerville, Texas.
A person holds a candle reading "Kerrville strong" during a vigil for the victims of the floods over Fourth of July weekend, at Travis Park, in San Antonio, Texas, on July 7, 2025.
Community residents grieve and pay their respects at a memorial on July 10, 2025 in Kerrville, Texas.
Community residents grieve and pay their respects at a memorial on July 10, 2025 in Kerrville, Texas.
Residents revisit the banks of the Guadalupe River after historic floodwaters recede Ingram, Texas, United States on July 8, 2025.
A view of destruction after heavy rainfall overwhelmed the Guadalupe River, sending floodwaters roaring through homes and area summer camps in Hunt, Texas, United States on July 8, 2025.
Members from a recovery team hang out of the back of an armored sheriffs vehicle that is used to transport the remains of the deceased on July 8, 2025 in Kerrville, Texas.
Clean up crews remove debris from the bank of the Guadalupe River on July 8, 2025 in Center Point, Texas.
A riverside memorial in Kerrville, Texas, is steadily becoming a central gathering point for the community to mourn and remember those taken by the recent floods.
A riverside memorial in Kerrville, Texas, is steadily becoming a central gathering point for the community to mourn and remember those taken by the recent floods.
A riverside memorial in Kerrville, Texas, is steadily becoming a central gathering point for the community to mourn and remember those taken by the recent floods.
A riverside memorial in Kerrville, Texas, is steadily becoming a central gathering point for the community to mourn and remember those taken by the recent floods.
A riverside memorial in Kerrville, Texas, is steadily becoming a central gathering point for the community to mourn and remember those taken by the recent floods.
Mike Sowers, 80, looks at debris near crosses lined along the Guadalupe River at Guadalupe Park in Kerrville, Texas on Sunday, July 13, 2025.
The latest gut punch to the state saw significant rainfall return over the weekend, leading to fresh Flash Flood Emergencies as the San Saba River rapidly rose to major flood stage, prompting mandatory evacuations for residents in low-lying areas.
A video shared from Lampasas, Texas, shows the Sulphur Creek flooding after torrential rain on Sunday, July 13, 2025.
Meanwhile, the city of Kerrville, still reeling from the previous week's events, experienced another round of intense downpours, with local police urging residents and even news crews to move away from the rapidly swelling Guadalupe River.
"(It's) the last thing that these search crews need as they are still looking for so many still missing from last weekend's flash flooding," reported FOX Weather's Katie Byrne from Kerrville on Monday morning. "That search still happening in miles of riverbanks and in the water, and we're expecting more rain here, unfortunately, through Wednesday."
Byrne had been in Kerrville reporting on the disaster when her cellphone began to blare, warning people to move to higher ground.
Another flash flooding threat halted search efforts for the Texas flooding victims on Sunday. FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne reports from Kerrville, Texas where she spoke to search volunteers waiting for the rain to stop to continue their important work.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed that dozens of rescues took place in areas like Lampasas and San Saba, where rivers and creeks swelled dramatically. Lampasas, located northeast of Kerr County, saw its river rise from a normal 10-foot level to over 30 feet, leading to widespread road closures and evacuations.
Sunday's intermittent heavy rainfall temporarily suspended some search efforts for victims from the initial Fourth of July 4 flooding, which devastated communities, particularly in Kerr County. The death toll, primarily concentrated in that county, continues to climb, with many of the missing, including young campers at Camp Mystic along the Guadalupe River.
The FOX Forecast Center said Kerrville saw another 3-4 inches of rain in only a couple of hours Sunday. The Guadalupe near Hunt, Texas, luckily remained out of any flood stage, even with all of the rain that fell.
The city of Kerrville in Texas saw more flash flooding on July 13, halting search efforts for those who were swept away during a catastrophic and deadly flooding event over the Fourth of July holiday.
Despite the setbacks, teams of first responders stress that they are determined to resume their critical, life-saving work Monday as the immediate threat of the heaviest storms diminishes.
The FOX Forecast Center said the chances of storms will start to decrease on Monday, heading into Tuesday. However, even though fewer storms are expected overall, any storm that does develop could bring a quick 1-2 inches of rain.
A look at the rain still to come in Texas through Tuesday, July 15, 2025 (FOX Weather)
Heading into next weekend, the entire state of Texas will begin to dry out as a large mid-level ridge parks itself over the south, the FOX Forecast Center adds. This will deflect any storms up-and-over the ridge, leaving Texas dry.