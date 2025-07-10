Search
94-year-old woman describes racing to attic to flee water filling home during Texas floods

Betty Matteson said the floodwaters nearly reached her attic, three stories up.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
Betty Matteson, 94, told FOX Weather Meteorologist Kiyana Lewis that her grandson woke her up when the flooding came into their Hunt, Texas home. The family rushed into the attic, where they watched the water come up near the attic on the three-story home. They were about to climb onto the roof with the water finally stopped rising.

HUNT, Texas – 94-year-old Betty Matteson and her family had just moments to flee the water that was filling her home in Hunt, Texas on Friday.

Heavy rains along the Guadalupe River created a deadly "flood wave" that swept through the Texas Hill Country, including Hunt.

Matteson described being woken up by her grandson telling her they needed to get to the home's attic to escape the flooding

TEXAS FLOODING: SEARCH TEAMS NEAR 1 WEEK WITH OVER 170 STILL MISSING AND THEIR FAMILIES AWAITING CLOSURE

Floodwaters rising outside the Matteson home.

(The Matteson Family / FOX Weather)

"Of course, I was stunned," Matteson said. 

She said another of her grandsons, Barry, watched the water rise out of the attic window while they awaited help.  

"It got closer and closer," she said.  

BEFORE-AND-AFTER SATELLITE PHOTOS OF CAMP MYSTIC, KERR COUNTY SHOW DEVASTATION OF TEXAS FLOODS

Photo of the water nearing the attic where Matteson and her family sought refuge.

(The Matteson Family / FOX Weather)

Matteson said the water nearly reached the attic, three stories up. 

Barry had tied a rope to the chimney in case the water got so high they had to pull themselves to the roof.

She said Barry came to her and asked if she wanted to have a prayer while the water rose. 

"He said a beautiful prayer," she said. "In about 10 minutes, the water began to calm down and recede." 

Matteson said they never had to get onto the roof. 

"Thanks to our Heavenly Father, we were saved," she said. 

NASA AIDING MASSIVE SEARCH FOR TEXAS FLOOD VICTIMS WITH AERIAL VIEWS OF AFTERMATH

Betty Matteson climbing into the back of a truck following the flooding.

(The Matteson Family / FOX Weather)

Matteson said she's experienced flooding, but not to this extent. 

"Nothing like this, have I ever seen," she said. 

Unfortunately, Matteson's home was badly damaged in the flooding.

HERE’S HOW TO HELP THE VICTIMS OF THE TEXAS FLOODING

Betty Matteson's home in Hunt, Texas, before the flooding.

(The Matteson Family / FOX Weather)

Her family created a GoFundMe to help her moving forward, as she didn't have flood insurance on her home. 

"People have been so incredibly generous," her daughter Sherry Matteson said.  

To donate to Betty's flood fund, find her GoFundMe here

