94-year-old woman describes racing to attic to flee water filling home during Texas floods

HUNT, Texas – 94-year-old Betty Matteson and her family had just moments to flee the water that was filling her home in Hunt, Texas on Friday.

Heavy rains along the Guadalupe River created a deadly "flood wave" that swept through the Texas Hill Country, including Hunt.

Matteson described being woken up by her grandson telling her they needed to get to the home's attic to escape the flooding.

TEXAS FLOODING: SEARCH TEAMS NEAR 1 WEEK WITH OVER 170 STILL MISSING AND THEIR FAMILIES AWAITING CLOSURE

"Of course, I was stunned," Matteson said.

She said another of her grandsons, Barry, watched the water rise out of the attic window while they awaited help.

"It got closer and closer," she said.

BEFORE-AND-AFTER SATELLITE PHOTOS OF CAMP MYSTIC, KERR COUNTY SHOW DEVASTATION OF TEXAS FLOODS

Matteson said the water nearly reached the attic, three stories up.

Barry had tied a rope to the chimney in case the water got so high they had to pull themselves to the roof.

She said Barry came to her and asked if she wanted to have a prayer while the water rose.

"He said a beautiful prayer," she said. "In about 10 minutes, the water began to calm down and recede."

Matteson said they never had to get onto the roof.

"Thanks to our Heavenly Father, we were saved," she said.

NASA AIDING MASSIVE SEARCH FOR TEXAS FLOOD VICTIMS WITH AERIAL VIEWS OF AFTERMATH

Matteson said she's experienced flooding, but not to this extent.

"Nothing like this, have I ever seen," she said.

Unfortunately, Matteson's home was badly damaged in the flooding.

HERE’S HOW TO HELP THE VICTIMS OF THE TEXAS FLOODING

Her family created a GoFundMe to help her moving forward, as she didn't have flood insurance on her home.

"People have been so incredibly generous," her daughter Sherry Matteson said.

To donate to Betty's flood fund, find her GoFundMe here.