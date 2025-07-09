Before and after satellite photos of Camp Mystic, Kerr County show devastation of Texas floods

Satellite imagery taken on Wednesday shows the devastating aftermath of the Fourth of July floods in Texas.

The looped video below includes images of Camp Mystic near Hunt, Texas, where 27 girls and counselors were swept away early Friday morning by a flooded Guadalupe River.

The image taken before the flood shows a clean campground with green lawns, blue-topped tennis courts and colorful watercraft set by the river. Then, the image taken on Wednesday shows muddy sediment covering the grounds and the watercraft, structures and vegetation washed away.

Similar scenes are found throughout the Guadalupe River near Hunt and Kerrville, Texas.

The photo carousel below shows the Ingram Dam littered with vegetation and debris after the flood, with the power of the flooded river made evident through the masses of trees either knocked over or completely wiped out.

The next two before-and-after images show how many homes along one portion of the Guadalupe River were washed away.

The final pair of images shows the sheer number of trees, even those well beyond the river bank, that were downed during the flood.

As of Wednesday afternoon, at least 119 people have been killed, and more than 170 remain missing.

In Kerr County, at least 95 deaths have been reported, including 36 children. Five girls and one counselor remain missing from Camp Mystic.