Before and after satellite photos of Camp Mystic, Kerr County show devastation of Texas floods

As of Wednesday afternoon, at least 119 people have been killed, and more than 170 remain missing.

Ten Camp Mystic campers and one counselor remain missing five days after flooding from the Guadalupe River pulled girls from their cabins. The all-girls camps said 27 girls and counselors are among the 84 dead in Kerr County. FOX News National Correspondent Brooke Taylor reports from Kerrville where the search continues. 

Texas flooding swept away 27 at Camp Mystic as search continues for more

Satellite imagery taken on Wednesday shows the devastating aftermath of the Fourth of July floods in Texas. 

The looped video below includes images of Camp Mystic near Hunt, Texas, where 27 girls and counselors were swept away early Friday morning by a flooded Guadalupe River. 

The image taken before the flood shows a clean campground with green lawns, blue-topped tennis courts and colorful watercraft set by the river. Then, the image taken on Wednesday shows muddy sediment covering the grounds and the watercraft, structures and vegetation washed away.

CAMP MYSTIC FAMILIES HOLD OUT HOPE FOR 5 MISSING GIRLS, COUNSELOR AFTER 27 SWEPT AWAY BY FLOODING

Similar scenes are found throughout the Guadalupe River near Hunt and Kerrville, Texas

The photo carousel below shows the Ingram Dam littered with vegetation and debris after the flood, with the power of the flooded river made evident through the masses of trees either knocked over or completely wiped out.

    Before and after images of vegetation along the Guadalupe River near Hunt and Kerrville, Texas.

    Before and after images of vegetation along the Guadalupe River near Hunt and Kerrville, Texas.

    Before and after images of vegetation along the Guadalupe River near Hunt and Kerrville, Texas.

    Before and after images of vegetation along the Guadalupe River near Hunt and Kerrville, Texas.

    Before and after images of vegetation along the Guadalupe River near Hunt and Kerrville, Texas.

    Before and after images of vegetation along the Guadalupe River near Hunt and Kerrville, Texas.

The next two before-and-after images show how many homes along one portion of the Guadalupe River were washed away. 

The final pair of images shows the sheer number of trees, even those well beyond the river bank, that were downed during the flood.

As of Wednesday afternoon, at least 119 people have been killed, and more than 170 remain missing. 

In Kerr County, at least 95 deaths have been reported, including 36 children. Five girls and one counselor remain missing from Camp Mystic.

