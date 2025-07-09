Search for more than 160 missing Texas flood victims continues as residents begin recovery process

KERRVILLE, Texas – Hundreds of people are continuing to look for victims and possible survivors who were swept away when catastrophic flooding decimated communities across Texas’ Hill Country over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The disaster struck along Texas’ Guadalupe River after a "deadly flood wave" sent a 20-foot wall of water rushing downstream.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

At least 110 people have been killed, and more than 160 remain missing. In hard-hit Kerr County, at least 87 deaths have been reported, including 30 children.

Those children were staying at Camp Mystic, a Christian, all-girls summer camp on the banks of the Guadalupe River.g

Now, as the search for those who are missing continues, residents are starting the heartbreaking recovery process.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

next Image 1 of 5

prev next Image 2 of 5

prev next Image 3 of 5

prev next Image 4 of 5

prev Image 5 of 5

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott took an aerial tour of the flood damage on Tuesday and said the hearts of Texans are breaking "every single day" due to the catastrophe.

"There’s nothing more important on our hearts and minds than the people impacted, especially those who are still lost," he said. "We have to find every single person who’s missing."

The state of Texas has deployed more than 2,100 personnel and more than 1,100 vehicles and equipment to help local officials and communities respond to and recover from the flooding.

In addition, Abbott said more than 20 state agencies were currently responding to the flood threats across the state.

Deaths from the flooding disaster have been reported in six counties – Kerr, Burnet, Travis, Kendall, Tom Green and Williamson.

HERE'S HOW TO HELP THE VICTIMS OF THE TEXAS FLOODING

"To put this into perspective, just in Kerr and Kendall counties alone, there are far more fatalities than there were in Hurricane Harvey," Abbott said. "That’s how catastrophic this is."

Texas Game Warden Ben Baker said more than 300 game wardens have been helping since the disaster unfolded.

"We, as Texas, are strong, and together we face adversity," he said. "Your Texas game wardens responded in the early morning hours on Friday to this tragic event, along with many other local and state partners."

Baker said crews have searched at least 26 miles of river since the catastrophe.

"We’ve had approximately 444 rescues, 30 recoveries," he said.

DEADLY WALLS OF WATER DEVASTATE COMMUNITIES ACROSS THREE STATES, SPAWN UNPRECEDENTED DEVASTATION

Resources being used in the recovery operations include two helicopters with hoist teams, 12 drone teams, 10 K-9 units, nine swift-water boat crews, 15 airboats, 16 UTVs and 169 four-wheel-drive vehicles.

"Your Texas game wardens will remain here and serving the community," Baker said. "We just ask you to continue to pray for the victims, for their families, for your first responders, for everyone involved."

Abbott issued a disaster declaration for more than a dozen counties in Texas’ Hill Country that were impacted, and President Donald Trump signed a major disaster declaration for Kerr County to "ensure that our Brave First Responders immediately have the resources they need."

Trump will also travel to Texas this week to tour the devastation.