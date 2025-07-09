Deadly walls of water pummel communities across three states in just one week, spawn unprecedented devastation

Communities across the U.S. are reeling after torrential rain produced catastrophic flooding that sent deadly walls of water rushing downstream, devastating communities in Texas, New Mexico and North Carolina – all within a week.

And as residents in those communities work to clear debris and begin the recovery process, first responders are continuing to search for those who were swept away and remain missing. New flood threats are also on the horizon for some of the same areas already hit the hardest.

More than 160 missing in Texas flooding disaster

At least 110 people were killed and more than 160 people remain missing after catastrophic flash flooding was reported in several communities across Texas’ Hill Country.

The disaster struck along Texas' Guadalupe River after a "deadly flood wave" sent a 20-foot wall of water rushing downstream.

In hard-hit Kerr County, at least 87 people were killed, including 30 children. A majority of those children were staying at Camp Mystic, a Christian, all-girls summer camp.

Deaths have been reported in six Texas counties as a result of the folding over the Fourth of July holiday – Kerr, Burnet, Travis, Kendall, Tom Green and Williamson.

3 dead, including 2 children in New Mexico flooding

Homes have been destroyed and search and rescue operations are ongoing in the community of Ruidoso in New Mexico after heavy rain sent a wall of water rushing down the Rio Ruidoso River on Tuesday.

At least three people, including two children, were killed. Officials said between 50-60 swift water rescues occurred and search and rescue operations are ongoing.

"Our hearts are broken for the families who have lost their loved ones in this terrible tragedy," Mayor Lynn Crawford said. "The entire Village of Ruidoso extends our deepest sympathy and compassion for these grieving families during this unimaginably difficult time. We are united in our sorrow and our commitment to supporting one another as we face this devastating loss together."

The FOX Forecast Center said the flooding in New Mexico occurred as the result of 1.5 to 3.5 inches of rain falling on the nearby South Fork burn scar in just a few hours. At the height of the event, 1.5 inches of rain fell in one hour, which sent a wall of water rushing down toward Ruidoso.

Flooding from Tropical Depression Chantal leaves at least 1 dead in North Carolina

Homes, businesses and hundreds of roads were flooded in central North Carolina beginning Sunday night, after rounds of heavy rain from Tropical Depression Chantal washed out streets, sent rivers into major flood stage and prompted water rescues.

At least one woman was killed in the flooding. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the woman, who was from Person County, went missing during the period of heavy rain on Sunday night. Deputies found her body in a different location than where they found her vehicle.

The Haw River near Burlington, North Carolina, rose almost 30 feet from Sunday night to early Monday morning, cresting at 32.5 feet, just 0.3 inches below the record level set during Hurricane Fran in 1996.

Similarly, the Eno River near Durham, North Carolina, crested at over 25 feet early Monday morning, reaching major flood stage after rising 24 feet in less than 12 hours.

On Wednesday, new Flood Watches are once again in effect for the same areas hit by Chantal in North Carolina as these communities brace for more flooding.