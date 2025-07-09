Unprecedented New Mexico flooding leaves at least 3 dead, including 2 children with search and rescue ongoing

RUIDOSO, N.M. – Homes in New Mexico have been destroyed and search and rescue operations are underway after catastrophic and historic flooding left at least three people, including two children, dead in the village of Ruidoso.

Officials said the victims, an adult male, a 4-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy, were swept downstream by the unprecedented flooding that occurred in a burn scar area from recent wildfires.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

The National Weather Service office in Albuquerque said that the Rio Ruidoso reached a provisional crest of 20.24 feet – several feet over major flood stage at 15 feet.

If confirmed, that would make it a record crest.

"Our hearts are broken for the families who have lost their loved ones in this terrible tragedy," Mayor Lynn Crawford said. "The entire Village of Ruidoso extends our deepest sympathy and compassion for these grieving families during this unimaginably difficult time. We are united in our sorrow and our commitment to supporting one another as we face this devastating loss together."

A dramatic video recorded in Ruidoso shows a home being swept downstream as the river raged, eventually being destroyed as it began to hit trees and other debris.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

Ruidoso officials said the flash flooding occurred Tuesday afternoon when heavy monsoon rains fell across burn scar areas from the South Fork and Salt fires, creating dangerous conditions that led to the rapid water rise across the community.

Emergency crews conducted 50-60 swift water rescues during the disaster, and search and rescue operations were ongoing as of Wednesday morning.

Officials said the community is working closely with the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies.

The Ruidoso Community Center has been opened as a temporary shelter for displaced residents.

How did the New Mexico flooding happen?

On Tuesday, deadly flooding once again made headlines, this time in New Mexico.

The FOX Forecast Center said that the flooding came as a result of 1.5-3.5 inches of rain falling on the nearby South Fork burn scar in just a few hours.

At the peak of the event, more than 1.5 inches of rain fell in one hour.

That sent a wall of water down the river toward Ruidoso.

A Flash Flood Emergency was issued for Lincoln County on Tuesday afternoon, and dozens of reports of flash flooding were received by late Tuesday night.

After Tuesday afternoon’s intense rain, the Rio Ruidoso reached a historic crest of 20.24 feet, breaking the previous record of 15.86 feet set on July 20, 2024.

The river rose 19 feet in just 30 minutes, which was a faster rate than the Guadeloupe River rose in Kerrville, Texas, during the deadly flooding event that occurred over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

More rain and isolated thunderstorms are possible again in New Mexico on Wednesday, keeping the area vulnerable to more flash flooding.