North Carolina hit with flooding, water rescues after heavy rain from Tropical Depression Chantal's remnants

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Hundreds of roads have been flooded in central North Carolina after rounds of heavy rain from the remnants of Tropical Depression Chantal washed out roads, sent rivers into major flood stage and prompted water rescues Sunday. A Flash Flood Warning remains in place for parts of southern Virginia as the storm's remnants move up the East Coast Monday.

Firefighters were seen performing water rescues in Chapel Hill, North Carolina on Sunday evening. No injuries or deaths have been reported.

A state of emergency was declared in Orange County, North Carolina, where the emergency services department reported that water rescues and evacuations were underway late Sunday night.

Chantal made landfall as a Tropical Storm near Litchfield Beach, South Carolina, around 4:00 a.m. Sunday and carved a path through central North Carolina, where some locations received as much as nine inches of rain within 24 hours.

The sheriff of Chatham County, North Carolina, wrote in a social media post that State Highway 902 collapsed near Chatham Road and more than 100 roads in the county were flooded.

The Eno River near Durham, North Carolina crested at over 25 feet early Monday morning, reaching major flood stage after rising 24 feet in less than 12 hours.

The city of Mebane in Orange and Alamance Counties issued a voluntary evacuation order late Sunday, due to concerns over the potential failure of the Lake Michael Dam. The city reports that their water treatment plant has lost power. Residents are being asked to cut back on water usage.

Some 28,000 customers were without power across Alamance, Orange and Durham Counties on Monday morning.

A Flash Flood Warning remains in place in Halifax County in central Virginia along the Virginia-North Carolina state line.

Dangerous rip current risks with 5-7 foot waves will also remain Monday along Florida's Atlantic coast north through the Maryland shoreline.

Three-hour radar loop.

The remnants of Chantal will move farther north on Monday, bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms to Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington, D.C.

Flood watches extend into portions of New Jersey.

Other impacts from Chantal's remnants include potentially damaging wind gusts of up to 40 mph for parts of New York's Long Island and the Massachusetts coast.