Tropical Storm Chantal makes landfall along South Carolina coast

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Tropical Storm Chantal has made landfall along the South Carolina coast as officials warn of rough surf and flash flooding as the system continues to slowly make its way inland.

Lifeguard organizations across the Grand Strand have reported performing rescues of those who ventured into the rough waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

Tropical Storm Chantal had maximum sustained winds of around 50 mph at landfall, which occurred at Litchfield Beach, South Carolina, early Sunday morning.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that Chantal is expected to rapidly weaken now that the storm has made landfall.

Tropical Storm Warnings remain in effect from South Santee River, South Carolina to Surf City, North Carolina.

"The number one impact by far will be the locally heavy rain, especially along and where the center comes on shore north of (Folly Beach) sometime late tonight, but more than likely, sometime Sunday morning, maybe before sunrise, maybe just after sunrise," FOX Weather Storm Specialist Mike Seidel said from Folly Beach. "It's a broad center at this point."

Tropical Storm Chantal is expected to produce heavy rain across portions of northeastern South Carolina on Sunday and across portions of North Carolina through Monday.

Rainfall totals of 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts of up to 6 inches, is expected. This is increasing the risk of flooding across the region.

In addition, a combination of storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the coast.

A storm surge of 1-2 feet is possible from South Santee, South Carolina, to Surf City, North Carolina.

Isolated tornadoes are also possible on Sunday across portions of eastern North Carolina and extreme northeastern South Carolina.

Rough surf and potentially life-threatening rip currents are also likely along beaches across the area.