Trinity University coach mourns ‘kind spirit’ of 8-year-old daughter who died at Camp Mystic

The 8-year-old daughter of a Trinity University coach is among the dozens of Camp Mystic campers killed by the July Fourth weekend flooding along the Guadalupe River in Texas' Hill Country, the family confirmed to FOX Weather.

Offensive Coordinator Wade Lytal said on July 6, his daughter, Kellyanne Elizabeth Lytal, was among the missing Camp Mystic campers. A week after the flooding began, Lytal said search and recovery teams located the body of his 8-year-old daughter. The family was informed by the Texas Rangers over the weekend.

"Kellyanne was a shining light in this world. She was kind, fearless, silly, compassionate, and a loving friend to everyone," the Lytal family said in a statement.

When she was still missing, Coach Lytal shared a video of Kellyanne wearing a red dress and singing a solo in the Christmas Pageant. "She is absolutely fearless," he said.

The family started the Kellyanne Elizabeth Lytal Memorial Foundation "to give back to the community and charitable causes that were dear to our daughter's beautiful heart and kind spirit."

The fund is managed by the Greater Houston Community Foundation. The family said the funds will "support meaningful philanthropic efforts that reflect Kellyanne’s kind spirit and will ensure that her light continues to shine brightly in the world."

Kellyanne is survived by her parents, Wade and Malorie, and her sister, Emmalynn.

"Even though she was taken from us way too early, we thank God for the eight magical years we got to share with her," the family said, while also thanking the men and women assisting with search and rescue efforts.

Trinity University President Vanessa Beasley said the entire university community was grieving with the Lytal family.

"We know this loss will be felt across our campus and beyond," Beasley said.

At least 27 campers and one counselor are among the 161 missing in Kerr County following the floods. On Sunday, a Flash Flood Emergency in Kerrville halted search efforts, as the Guadalupe River was set to hit flood stage again.

Over the weekend, Camp Mystic administrators said power was restored at the camp. Hundreds of campers survived the flooding thanks to the fast actions of counselors.

"We want to take time as we continue to grieve the loss of our precious girls, to thank all of our counselors that embodied the Mystic Spirit and put their campers first as they guided them to safety," Camp Mystic said in a statement. "There are many counselors and others that we claim as heroes that night, and we will be forever grateful."

Five campers and one counselor remain missing from Camp Mystic.