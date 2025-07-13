Texas issues Flash Flood Emergency, Code Red Alert as torrential rain causes river to rapidly rise

SAN SABA COUNTY, Texas – A Flash Flood Emergency and numerous Flash Flood Warnings were issued in Central Texas on Sunday morning after torrential rain led to the rapid rise of the Lampasas River.

This renewed threat comes as first responders across Texas’ Hill Country continue to search for victims who were swept away during a deadly and historic flash flooding event over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The FOX Forecast Center said a storm system is again bringing serious concerns for flash flooding across portions of Texas on Sunday, especially in the Hill Country and Concho Valley.

Conditions have come together for torrential rain to fall, with some rainfall rates reaching about 3 inches per hour, with totals of 8-10 inches through Sunday morning.

A Flash Flood Emergency was issued in San Saba County through early Sunday morning, with the Lampasas River at Adamsville rising about 14 feet in two hours.

"There is a Flash Flood Emergency for Colorado State Park, where six to eight inches of rainfall has already fallen this morning," FOX 7 Austin Meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe said on X. "There’s more on the way. So, if you do live in that area, it's in southeastern San Saba County, and you have those evacuation notices, make sure you are moving to higher ground now."

That Flash Flood Emergency, which was issued for portions of San Saba County, has since been allowed to expire.

Despite that, flooding is still a major concern.

According to the San Saba County Sheriff’s Office, numerous roads have been closed due to flooding and high water.

Residents have been warned to not travel over flooded roadways.

"Turn around, don’t drown," the sheriff’s office said.

In addition, officials say Colorado Bend State Park would be closed on Sunday due to the ongoing flooding. Officials also said Cherokee Creek was impassable as of early Sunday morning.

In Kerr County, which was hit hard by the historic and deadly flash flooding disaster over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, officials sent out a Code RED alert, warning residents in the area of the potentially dangerous conditions through Sunday morning.

The sheriff’s office warned that excessive rainfall could lead to additional flash flooding across the southern Edwards Plateau and Hill Country.

In addition, rapid river rises are possible across the Rio Grande, southern Edward Plateau and Hill Country.

"If you live near water, and it starts raining, get to higher ground," officials said in the Code RED alert.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to adjust the FOX Forecast Center's revised calculation for the rate of floodwater in the Lampasas River. This remains a developing story.