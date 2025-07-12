Search
Texas death toll nears 130 as concern for more flash flooding grows in hard-hit areas

The flooding death toll in Texas continues to climb, with 129 people reported dead as of Saturday morning.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
A level 2/4 flash flood threat is in effect through Sunday across south central Texas. Already saturated ground from the deadly July 4th flooding could lead to renewed flash flooding, if enough rain falls. 

KERRVILLE, Texas. – Areas badly damaged by the historic July 4th flooding in Texas Hill Country are on alert for a new flash flooding threat through the weekend. 

The worrying forecast comes with the somber news that the flooding death toll continues to climb, with 129 people reported dead as of Saturday morning. 

Rain is forecast throughout central Texas this weekend, and just the smallest amount of rain could cause flash flooding and impede search and rescue efforts. FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne reports from Kerrville on the latest. 

While the chance of flooding isn't as severe as what happened just over a week ago, already saturated grounds will increase the flooding potential. 

Showers and thunderstorms will make their way into the area starting late Saturday. 

BEFORE-AND-AFTER PHOTOS OF CAMP MYSTIC, KERR COUNTY SHOW DEVASTATION 1 WEEK AFTER DEADLY FLOODS

Texas Flood threat July 4 vs. July 12
(FOX Weather)

 

The increase in thunderstorms comes as deep Gulf moisture surges back into the region, brought in by an upper-level disturbance expected to develop over the Southern Plains. 

NOAA's Weather Prediction Center has issued a level 2 out of 4 flash flood threat for parts of north-central Texas through Sunday, and that includes Kerrville and the Texas Hill Country. 

MOTHER, SON TELL HOW HISTORIC FLOODS SWEPT THROUGH LA JUNTA BOYS CAMP ALONG GUADALUPE RIVER

Crews from all over the U.S. have come to Texas to help with the search for missing people after deadly flooding in Texas. A crew from Nevada was in Kerrville on Saturday morning searching through debris. 

Not all the areas badly impacted by flooding, like Kerr County, may receive direct rainfall, but if heavy rains occur up north, where thunderstorms are a bit more likely, flash floods could move south, the FOX Forecast Center said. Residents affected by the July 4 flooding should remain especially alert for any locally developing storms. 

Deaths and missing people have been reported across Kerr, Burnet, Travis, Kendall, Tom Green and Williamson counties. No survivors have been found since the day of the flooding. 

  People gather at a memorial for victims of the Kerr County flood in Kerrville, Texas, on Thursday, July 10, 2025.
    People gather at a memorial for victims of the Kerr County flood in Kerrville, Texas, on Thursday, July 10, 2025. (Eli Hartman/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

  Floodwaters left debris including vehicles and equipment scattered in Louise Hays Park on July 5, 2025 in Kerrville, Texas.
    Floodwaters left debris including vehicles and equipment scattered in Louise Hays Park on July 5, 2025 in Kerrville, Texas. (Eric Vryn/Getty Images)

  A vigil for the Kerrville, Texas flooding victims on July 10, 2025.
    A vigil for the Kerrville, Texas flooding victims on July 10, 2025.

  Recovery crews work along the Guadalupe River following the flood in Hunt, Texas, US, on Wednesday, July 9, 2025
    Recovery crews work along the Guadalupe River following the flood in Hunt, Texas, US, on Wednesday, July 9, 2025. Crews in central Texas are digging through massive piles of debris, overturned vehicles and shattered homes for a sixth day as the search continues for victims of flash floods that killed more than 100 people over the Fourth of July weekend. (Eli Hartman/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

  Volunteers remove trees damaged in the Central Texas floods along the Guadalupe River as they search for victims on July 9, 2025 in Center point, Texas
    Volunteers remove trees damaged in the Central Texas floods along the Guadalupe River as they search for victims on July 9, 2025 in Center point, Texas. Over a 100 people have died in the Central Texas floods and over 160 people remain missing. (Joshua Lott/The Washington Post)

President Donald Trump visited Kerrville on Friday to meet with Texas officials. 

"It's hard to believe the devastation - trees that are 100 years old just ripped out of the ground - I've never seen anything like it, and I've seen a lot of bad ones," the President said during his meeting with state and local officials in Kerrville. "I've gone through a lot of hurricanes, a lot of tornadoes… I've never seen anything like this." 

(Nearmap / FOX Weather)

More than 150 people remain missing across the Hill Country as of Saturday morning.

