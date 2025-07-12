Texas death toll nears 130 as concern for more flash flooding grows in hard-hit areas

KERRVILLE, Texas. – Areas badly damaged by the historic July 4th flooding in Texas Hill Country are on alert for a new flash flooding threat through the weekend.

The worrying forecast comes with the somber news that the flooding death toll continues to climb, with 129 people reported dead as of Saturday morning.

While the chance of flooding isn't as severe as what happened just over a week ago, already saturated grounds will increase the flooding potential.

Showers and thunderstorms will make their way into the area starting late Saturday.

BEFORE-AND-AFTER PHOTOS OF CAMP MYSTIC, KERR COUNTY SHOW DEVASTATION 1 WEEK AFTER DEADLY FLOODS

Texas Flood threat July 4 vs. July 12

The increase in thunderstorms comes as deep Gulf moisture surges back into the region, brought in by an upper-level disturbance expected to develop over the Southern Plains.

NOAA's Weather Prediction Center has issued a level 2 out of 4 flash flood threat for parts of north-central Texas through Sunday, and that includes Kerrville and the Texas Hill Country.

MOTHER, SON TELL HOW HISTORIC FLOODS SWEPT THROUGH LA JUNTA BOYS CAMP ALONG GUADALUPE RIVER

Not all the areas badly impacted by flooding, like Kerr County, may receive direct rainfall, but if heavy rains occur up north, where thunderstorms are a bit more likely, flash floods could move south, the FOX Forecast Center said. Residents affected by the July 4 flooding should remain especially alert for any locally developing storms.

Deaths and missing people have been reported across Kerr, Burnet, Travis, Kendall, Tom Green and Williamson counties. No survivors have been found since the day of the flooding.

President Donald Trump visited Kerrville on Friday to meet with Texas officials.

"It's hard to believe the devastation - trees that are 100 years old just ripped out of the ground - I've never seen anything like it, and I've seen a lot of bad ones," the President said during his meeting with state and local officials in Kerrville. "I've gone through a lot of hurricanes, a lot of tornadoes… I've never seen anything like this."

More than 150 people remain missing across the Hill Country as of Saturday morning.