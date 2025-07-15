Texas girls use lemonade stand to raise money for flood victims

KERRVILLE, Texas – In the wake of the tragic Fourth of July floods in Central Texas, two little girls set up a lemonade stand to raise money – and hope – for flood victims.

Eleven days have passed since four months' worth of rain fell in two days throughout Central Texas, leading to flash floods that wiped out many homes and took at least 129 lives. As of Tuesday, more than 170 people are still missing.

With so much loss, cousins Brynlie Simons, 6, and Kaydence Simons, 11, decided to bring some light to storm victims by raising donations by way of a lemonade stand.

A photo of their lemonade stand shows a table covered in a gingham table cloth. Attached to the front for passersby to see are two signs reading "Lemonade Stand! Only Donations" and "Proceeds Going To Flood Victims."

On Sunday, the girls gave the money they raised to Bud Bolton and Kadee Saunders, a Kerrville couple they’d never met, but knew how much they needed their help.

Bolton and Saunders lost their home in the Blue Oak RV Park when the Fourth of July flash floods caused the nearby Guadalupe River to rise and wipe out other homes – and in some cases, residents – in the RV park.

The couple narrowly escaped the floods. In losing everything they owned, they found the generosity of their fellow Texans.

"This is the first day to actually really kind of process anything," Saunders said. "And then this family comes in. Gives us this gift. It's a lot."

Brynlie described her hopes for giving donations from the lemonade stand to Bolton and Saunders.

"They need food, water. They need a home," she said. "They lost their home, and so we gave them that money to get their selves a home."

To support Bolton and Saunders, you can make a donation through their GoFundMe page.