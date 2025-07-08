Watch: Texas flooding drone video gives bird’s-eye view of destruction in Kendall County

SISTERDALE, Texas – Cleanup and recovery efforts are ongoing in the wake of deadly flooding that caused significant damage in several communities across Texas’ Hill Country, and drone video offered a unique perspective on the scope of the disaster.

The video, recorded by Brandon Hans, shows the swollen Guadalupe River from above as floodwaters inundated Sisterdale in Kendall County, Texas, on the Fourth of July.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Authorities in Kendall County said at least seven people were killed as a result of the flooding.

"First and foremost, Kendall County continues to grieve alongside our neighboring counties who have been so deeply affected by this devastating event," officials said Monday.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

next Image 1 of 20

prev next Image 2 of 20

prev next Image 3 of 20

prev next Image 4 of 20

prev next Image 5 of 20

prev next Image 6 of 20

prev next Image 7 of 20

prev next Image 8 of 20

prev next Image 9 of 20

prev next Image 10 of 20

prev next Image 11 of 20

prev next Image 12 of 20

prev next Image 13 of 20

prev next Image 14 of 20

prev next Image 15 of 20

prev next Image 16 of 20

prev next Image 17 of 20

prev next Image 18 of 20

prev next Image 19 of 20

prev Image 20 of 20

In total, more than 100 people acoss six Texas counties – Kerr, Kendall, Burnet, Travis, Tom Green and Williamson, have been killed.

That number includes dozens of children who were killed at Camp Mystic – a Christian, all-girls summer camp located on the banks of the Guadalupe River in Hunt.