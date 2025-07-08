Watch: Texas flooding drone video gives bird’s-eye view of destruction in Kendall County

People are seen looking at damage left behind after historic and deadly flooding in Kerrville, Texas.
(Robert Ray)
This image shows damage to a road sign after historic and deadly flooding in Texas.
(Robert Ray)
Trees are seen snapped like twigs after historic and deadly flooding in Kerrville, Texas.
(Robert Ray)
This image shows damage left behind after historic and deadly flooding in Kerrville, Texas.
(Robert Ray)
This image shows damage left behind after historic and deadly flooding in Kerrville, Texas.
(Robert Ray)
Crews begin the cleanup process after historic and deadly flooding in Texas.
(Robert Ray)
This image shows the aftermath of historic and deadly flooding in Kerrville, Texas.
(Robert Ray)
This image shows the aftermath of historic and deadly flooding in Kerrville, Texas.
(Robert Ray)
This image shows the aftermath of historic and deadly flooding in Kerrville, Texas.
(Robert Ray)
This image shows people searching through debris left behind after historic and deadly flooding in Texas.
(Robert Ray)
KERR COUNTY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES - JULY 7: A US flag is seen around the Guadalupe River, which overflowed, contributing to a disaster that has killed at least 104 people across the region, including campers and staff in the US state of Texas on Monday, July 7, 2025. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)
( )
KERR COUNTY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES - JULY 7: Teams continue rescue and recovery operations around the Guadalupe River, which overflowed, contributing to a disaster that has killed at least 104 people across the region, including campers and staff in the US state of Texas on Monday, July 7, 2025. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)
( )
TEXAS, US - JULY 7: A view of damage following the devastating flash floods that hit Central Texas, United States, on Monday, July 7, 2025. The historic Christian girls' summer camp confirmed on Monday that 27 campers and counselors died after the Guadalupe River overflowed, inundating the camp and surrounding areas. "Camp Mystic is grieving the loss of 27 campers and counselors following the catastrophic flooding on the Guadalupe River," the camp said in a statement. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)
( )
KERR COUNTY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES - JULY 7: Teams continue rescue and recovery operations around the Guadalupe River, which overflowed, contributing to a disaster that has killed at least 104 people across the region, including campers and staff in the US state of Texas on Monday, July 7, 2025. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)
( )
KERR COUNTY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES - JULY 7: Teams continue rescue and recovery operations around the Guadalupe River, which overflowed, contributing to a disaster that has killed at least 104 people across the region, including campers and staff in the US state of Texas on Monday, July 7, 2025. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)
( )
KERR COUNTY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES - JULY 7: Teams continue rescue and recovery operations around the Guadalupe River, which overflowed, contributing to a disaster that has killed at least 104 people across the region, including campers and staff in the US state of Texas on Monday, July 7, 2025. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)
( )
TEXAS, US - JULY 7: A view of damage following the devastating flash floods that hit Central Texas, United States, on Monday, July 7, 2025. The historic Christian girls' summer camp confirmed on Monday that 27 campers and counselors died after the Guadalupe River overflowed, inundating the camp and surrounding areas. "Camp Mystic is grieving the loss of 27 campers and counselors following the catastrophic flooding on the Guadalupe River," the camp said in a statement. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)
( )
A person holds a candle reading "Kerrville strong" during a vigil for the victims of the floods over Fourth of July weekend, at Travis Park, in San Antonio, Texas, on July 7, 2025. The death toll from catastrophic flooding in Texas rose to more than 100 on July 7, as rescuers continued their grim search for people swept away by torrents of water. Among the dead were at least 27 girls and counselors who were staying at a youth summer camp on a river when disaster struck over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP) (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)
( )
INGRAM, TEXAS - JULY 7: Search and rescue crews continue to look for missing persons after devastating floods hit near the Guadalupe River in Ingram, Texas on July 7, 2025. The death toll from flash floods in the US state of Texas has risen to 91, with the majority of fatalities concentrated in Kerr County, officials said Monday. (Photo by Jorge Salgado/Anadolu via Getty Images)
( )
HUNT, TEXAS - JULY 7: Search and rescue workers use a sonar device while paddling down the Guadalupe River looking for survivors or the remains of victims swept up in the flash flooding on July 7, 2025 in Hunt, Texas. Heavy rainfall early Friday caused severe flash flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas with more than 90 fatalities reported. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images).
( )
In total, more than 100 people acoss six Texas counties – Kerr, Kendall, Burnet, Travis, Tom Green and Williamson, have been killed.