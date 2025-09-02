Shot of sweater weather: Millions in US get early preview of fall temperatures

MILWAUKEE – An intense dip in the polar jet stream will swing through the northern part of the country beginning Wednesday through the end of the workweek, allowing cool air and fall-like temperatures from Canada to enter the Upper Midwest.

This air will spread a true fall feel to the northern Plains and much of the central U.S. as the week progresses, with temperatures more reminiscent of mid-October than the start of September.

A cold front associated with that dip in the jet stream will also increase the chance of showers and storms in the Upper Midwest on Tuesday, with temperatures dropping into the 50s and 60s across much of the region.

WHY FALL SHOULD ACTUALLY BEGIN ON SEPTEMBER 1

This graphic shows the expected temperature departures from average this week.

While meteorological fall began on Sept. 1, astronomical fall doesn't begin until Sept. 22 this year. Climatologically, summerlike conditions tend to linger through the beginning of September across the vast majority of the Lower 48.

By Wednesday, some 98 million Americans will feel the below-average temperatures, with the cooler air even spreading east of the Appalachians.

Highs across the Midwest could be 15-20 degrees below average, and as much as 20-25 degrees below average if rain is involved.

This graphic shows cold air entering the U.S. from Canada.

The chilly air will peak in intensity on Thursday and Friday.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, some places could see their daytime high temperatures holding in the 40s across the Upper Midwest and the higher elevations of the Appalachians, with 50s and 60s in the central Plains and Ohio Valley.

On Thursday, Milwaukee and Minneapolis will struggle to crack 60 degrees. Chicago and Detroit will be in the mid-60s on Friday.

It is likely that dozens of places will set record-cold highs on Thursday and Friday afternoon.

This graphic shows the fall-like temperatures forecast across the central U.S. Thursday.

Temperatures may start to rebound by next week as the jet stream could finally start breaking down, allowing high pressure to build over the East, bringing back summer-like conditions.

As for other signs of the approaching fall season, leaves have just started to change color at high elevations. In the Lower 48, northern New England, the Upper Midwest and the Rockies are typically the first to show leaves turning bright red, orange and yellow, with peak color arriving in early October.

As fall begins, the days get shorter as we gradually lose daylight.

The most noticeable loss of daylight happens in the weeks right after the autumnal equinox around Sept. 22–23. Places from Washington to northern Minnesota lose as much as 100 minutes throughout September.