Waterspout outbreak over Great Lakes triggers nearly 100 twisters in 5 days

ERIE, Pa. – A cool, autumn-like air mass that plunged out of Canada over the past week triggered nearly 100 sightings of waterspouts across the Great Lakes region, according to the International Centre for Waterspout Research.

Just over half of the 97 waterspout sightings between Aug. 24 and 28 were over Lake Erie (49), with another 26 spotted over Lake Ontario. Lake Huron had 14 sightings while seven were observed over Lake Michigan. The ICWR reports a single sighting over Ontario's Georgian Bay.

WHAT IS A WATERSPOUT?

A waterspout is similar to a tornado, except it forms over a body of water when there is a significant temperature contrast in the lower layer of the atmosphere.

In most cases, waterspouts are significantly weaker than tornadoes and quickly dissipate before making it to land. According to the National Weather Service, waterspouts are typically a more significant concern for boaters and marine interests than for those witnessing the occasion from the coastline.

Typical waterspout season runs from late summer through early fall as the first significant waves of cool air push in over the lakes, creating a stark contrast to the warm surface temperatures of the water.

The clash between temperature zones helps create instability and the chance for funnels and even rain showers to form.

While 97 waterspouts in five days may sound impressive, it was nothing like the outbreak of Oct. 2023 that saw a record 188 waterspouts in a single day over Lake Erie.