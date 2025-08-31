Search
Earth & Space
Watch: Invasive Burmese pythons removed from home, semi-truck in South Florida

The video shows Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Lt. Jolie Vandervlught responding to the calls on Aug. 23 and then again during the overnight hours on Aug. 24.

It was a busy week for a Miami-Dade County first responder who specializes in catching invasive pythons. One was first pulled from the engine of a tractor-trailer, and another was wrangled in a dark yard less than a day later.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A video shared by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue in Florida shows a first responder catching invasive Burmese pythons from the engine of a tractor-trailer as well as from a dark yard just hours later.

The video shows Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Lt. Jolie Vandervlught responding to the calls on Aug. 23 and then again during the overnight hours on Aug. 24.

  This image shows Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's Lt. Jolie Vandervlught holding a snake after removing it from the engine compartment of a tractor-trailer.
    This image shows Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's Lt. Jolie Vandervlught holding a snake after removing it from the engine compartment of a tractor-trailer.

  • This image shows Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Lt. Jolie Vandervlught holding a snake after removing it from the engine compartment of a tractor-trailer.
    This image shows Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Lt. Jolie Vandervlught holding a snake after removing it from the engine compartment of a tractor-trailer. (Miami-Dade Fire Rescue via Storyful)

  This image shows Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's Lt. Jolie Vandervlught holding a snake after removing it from the back yard of a home.
    This image shows Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's Lt. Jolie Vandervlught holding a snake after removing it from the back yard of a home.

  • This image shows Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Lt. Jolie Vandervlught holding a snake after removing it from the back yard of a home.
    This image shows Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Lt. Jolie Vandervlught holding a snake after removing it from the back yard of a home. (Miami-Dade Fire Rescue via Storyful)

Officials said the first incident was reported around 11:41 a.m. on Aug. 23 after a python was found hanging out inside the engine compartment of a tractor-trailer along SW 248 Street.

The video shows Vandervlught pulling the snake from the engine compartment and placing it into a bag.

The second incident was reported around 12:18 a.m. on Aug. 24 in the backyard of a home along NW 62 Terrace.

"Both snakes were safely captured and removed without any injuries to residents or bystanders," officials said in a post on X.

Officials said Burmese pythons are an invasive species that "pose a serious ecological threat to South Florida."

The snakes prey on native wildlife, disrupting the region's ecosystem.

Officials said the snakes' activity starts to increase during the summer months, and sightings become more common in urban areas.

A Burmese python was found in a shed at a home in Miami-Dade County on Monday.

Also last week, a video shared by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue showed Captain Rusty Shaw capturing another Burmese python and removing it from a home.

State wildlife officials encourage residents to report python sightings and note that public involvement is critical in tracking the potential spread of the species.

