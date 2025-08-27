Watch: Firefighters remove Burmese python from South Florida home

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade firefighters discovered a Burmese python slithering through a shed outside a Miami-area home, and its capture was caught on video.

Video released by the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue department showed Captain Rusty Shaw capturing the reptile with his hands and removing it from the property without incident.

Shaw’s actions made it clear this wasn’t his first time handling a snake, but encountering a Burmese python in a residential area is unusual and potentially concerning.

The large constrictors are considered to be an invasive species and have undergone a population boom in South Florida since their introduction during the 1970s.

Although they rarely pose a risk to humans, wildlife experts say the snakes pose a serious threat to native species.

Previous studies have shown that animals such as bobcats, deer, raccoons, rabbits and foxes have all seen declines in the Everglades, as the pythons are able to survive due to their lack of predators.

NEARLY 300 INVASIVE PYTHONS REMOVED FROM SOUTH FLORIDA DURING SNAKE HUNT

Efforts to eradicate the python population have been underway for decades, but it is unclear if hunts have made progress in reducing the population.

Since 2017, the FWC estimates more than 1,400 pythons have been removed during annual python challenges, while contractors have removed over 16,000 of the invasive species.

A 2013 estimate put the population of Burmese pythons between 30,000 and 150,000 in the Sunshine State, but there have been few counts during the last decade that are considered to be accurate.

State wildlife officials encourage residents to report python sightings and note that public involvement is critical in tracking the potential spread of the species.

FLORIDA IDENTIFIES NEXT INVASIVE SPECIES THREAT

Burmese python sightings can be reported to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Exotic Species Hotline at 888-483-4681.

The FWC says pythons must be humanely killed after being captured, but they don't need a permit.

The agency does offer compensation to contracted hunters and winners of the state’s annual Florida Python Challenge.

A Florida resident was recently awarded a $10,000 prize for capturing 60 pythons during the 2025 hunt.

Overall, state wildlife officials said a record 294 pythons were removed from South Florida during the 10-day competition.

The official dates for the 2026 Florida Python Challenge have not yet been announced, but the event usually takes place during the summer.