Nearly 300 invasive pythons removed from South Florida during snake hunt

HAVANA, Fla. - Participants in the annual Florida Python Challenge removed a record 294 invasive Burmese pythons from South Florida during a recent 10-day competition, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission recently announced.

The annual event drew nearly 1,000 participants from around the United States and Canada, all with a goal to remove the largest snakes from the region around the Everglades.

"The 2025 Florida Python Challenge can go in the books as a success thanks to the hard work of staff," FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto said in a statement. "The record number of invasive pythons removed from the Everglades during this year’s competition is a big win for native wildlife."

The ultimate grand prize of $10,000 and bragging rights went to Taylor Stanberry of Naples, Florida, who removed 60 Burmese pythons from the swamps of South Florida.

The longest python caught during the event was reported to be some 15 feet, 11 inches long – significantly below the all-time record of 19 feet caught by hunters in the Big Cypress National Preserve in 2023.

Since 2017, the FWC estimates more than 1,400 pythons have been removed during python challenges, while contractors have removed over 16,000 of the invasive species.

Experts believe Burmese pythons were initially imported to Florida in the 1990s and somehow found their way into the Everglades, where the population exploded.

It is unknown what the current population of Burmese pythons is in South Florida, but a 2013 estimate put the population between 30,000 and 150,000 in the Sunshine State.

Pedro Ramos, superintendent of Everglades National Park, said events such as the recent Florida Python Challenge are critical in addressing and shedding light on the problems posed by the invasive species.

"The record number of pythons removed highlights the importance of citizen engagement as we tackle one of the toughest conservation challenges of our time," Ramos said. "By collaborating closely with our partners at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the South Florida Water Management District, we are making meaningful progress toward preserving the Everglades and its diverse wildlife for generations to come."

Previous studies have shown that animals such as bobcats, deer, raccoons, rabbits and foxes have all seen declines in the Everglades, due to the giant snakes.

Outside of the Florida Python Challenge, anyone may remove and kill pythons and other nonnative animals on private lands with permission from the landowner.

The public is also encouraged to report sightings of invasive reptiles to FWC’s hotline at 888-483-4681 or online at IveGot1.org.