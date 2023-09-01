The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Atlantic is packed with tropical systems right now

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Saturday, September 2, 2023. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Tropical traffic jam happening in Atlantic

September is the peak month of the Atlantic hurricane season, and there’s lots of activity happening in the basin. There are several named storms and disturbances that are being closely monitored, including Idalia, which is bringing nasty weather to Bermuda after tearing across the Southeast U.S. this week.

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Ocean.





Labor Day weekend heat wave to bake 200 million across US

The last hurrah of summer features a heat wave for more than 200 million people across the country. Some of the most unusually hot weather during Labor Day weekend is expected across the Midwest and northern Plains, but above-average temperatures will stretch into Texas and New Mexico as well.

