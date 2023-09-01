Watch: Fisherman films footage of shark hunting seal that nearly capsizes his kayak

WAIHAU BAY, New Zealand – A fisherman recorded a video of a shark ramming into his kayak twice in a heart-stopping encounter off New Zealand's East Cape.

The incident occurred as the shark was hunting a nearby seal in the surrounding waters. It was a close call for Greg Potter, who managed to remain calm and safely navigate away from the dangerous encounter.

Potter, owner of GP Fishing Adventures, filmed the dramatic chase as the shark attacked the seal while he was fishing for southern bluefin tuna last Saturday.

"The scene was exhilarating, and I was in awe," he said.

Potter, who was distracted by the commotion, slowly noticed the seal moving towards his kayak.

"The seal … decided that my kayak would make a great hiding spot," he said. "It raced full speed towards the kayak and crashed into the side of it. The shark of course followed and leapt clean out of the water right behind my kayak before also smashing into the side of the kayak in hot pursuit of the seal."

Shortly after, the shark rammed into Potter's kayak with great force, nearly knocking him out. Potter said he quickly put his phone away to try and escape the shark, but said the pair continued the chase behind him.

"I don’t know how the chase ended, but I’d like to think the seal escaped," he said. "That may be wishful thinking, however."