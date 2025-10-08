Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Jerry to become hurricane as brewing nor'easter targets East Coast

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Tropical Storm Jerry could pound Leeward Islands with torrential rain, kick up massive waves

Tropical Storm Jerry is continuing to gain strength and is forecast to become a hurricane on approach to the Leeward Islands, where Tropical Storm Watches are now in effect.

According to the National Hurricane Center, tropical storm conditions are possible in portions of the northern Leeward Islands within the watch area by late Thursday and Friday.

Tropical Storm Jerry's forecast cone.

(FOX Weather)



Nor’easter could slam East Coast with heavy rain, high winds and coastal flooding this weekend

A powerful area of low pressure is expected to develop along the East Coast this weekend and pack heavy rain and high winds.

The coastal storm will likely be of the nor'easter variety, meaning it will pack strong winds that blow from the northeast and heavy precipitation. FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross says that persistent wind gusts could be the biggest impact of this system.

The timeline of possible impacts from a weekend nor'easter.

(FOX Weather)



Arizona doubles Florida so far this year for being inside an NHC tropical cyclone forecast cone

You can tell the hurricane season is shaping up to be an unusual one when Arizona has caught more attention from the National Hurricane Center than Florida, Texas or really anywhere along the Gulf Coast.

So far, in the Atlantic, only three forecast cones associated with Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine, the precursor to what later became Hurricane Imelda, nicked the northeastern corner of Florida.

Meanwhile, Arizona has found itself inside the extended forecast cones six total times so far from two storms in the Pacific Ocean: Hurricane Lorena from early September and the current Hurricane Priscilla.

Watch this: North Carolina artist creates ‘Bluebirds of Hope’ from glass shattered by Helene

An artist in western North Carolina is creating beauty from the devastation of Helene, as her community continues to recover one year after the historic storm.

For Omi Salavea, the pursuit to create from what was broken began the winter after Helene wreaked havoc on her town of Old Fort, North Carolina.

