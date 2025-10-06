Search
Nor’easter could slam East Coast with heavy rain, high winds this weekend

While uncertainty remains in the forecast, most models agree a powerful low-pressure system will develop along the mid-Atlantic coast and move north through the weekend.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
Confidence growing for weekend Nor'easter

NEW YORK – A powerful area of low pressure is expected to develop along the East Coast this weekend and pack heavy rain and high winds.

The coastal storm will likely be of the nor’easter variety, meaning it will pack strong winds that blow from the northeast and heavy precipitation.

WHAT’S THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN A NOR’EASTER AND A HURRICANE?

The timeline of possible impacts from a weekend nor'easter as of Oct. 6, 2025.

There is tremendous uncertainty about the track the storm system will take and whether it will end up with tropical characteristics, but most forecast models agree that the low will form near the coast of the Carolinas before moving north through the weekend.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, anywhere from the Carolinas to southern New England is at risk of being impacted by the potentially strong coastal storm.

PHOTOS: MASSIVE DEBRIS PILES ALONG OUTER BANKS AFTER 9 HOMES CRUMBLE FROM ROUGH SURF

An overview of the forecast for a possible nor'easter this weekend as of Oct. 6, 2025.

"We have a couple of vulnerable spots that we need to be mindful of here, one of which is the Outer Banks," said FOX Weather Meteorologist Kiyana Lewis. "Yes, you are part of this story, that could see some significant surf, possibly some more beach erosion."

While the term nor’easter conjures images of winter weather, cold air will not be in place during this storm. This means all the precipitation will be of the liquid variety along the heavily populated Interstate 95 corridor.

Days of heavy rain, high winds, dangerous rip currents and high surf are likely if the storm develops as expected.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The rainfall forecast from a possible weekend nor'easter as of Oct. 6, 2025.

Details will become clearer in the days ahead.

