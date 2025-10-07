Photos: Full Harvest Supermoon wows across the world

King tides are expected to affect the Southeast coast Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing the potential for disruptive coastal flooding. These unusually high tides will peak into Wednesday morning from Florida to North Carolina, driven by the gravitational pull of the full moon and its close approach to Earth. FOX Weather's Brandy Campbell has the latest conditions.
October's full Moon created a glow across the evening and night sky on Monday as the first of three Supermoon's to end the year.
If you missed it, that's OK. The Moon will also appear full for several more days, even after peak illumination.
Meanwhile, photographers and skygazers around the world captured the stunning sight as the 30% brighter Moon cast a bright show across the sky on Monday and early Tuesday.
An airplane flies across the Supermoon full moon as it rises over Bekasi Regency, West Java province, Indonesia, on October 6, 2025. (Photo by Aditya Irawan/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
(Aditya Irawan/NurPhoto)
A Supermoon occurs because the Moon’s orbit of Earth is not a perfect circle but elliptical. During its 27-day orbit, the Moon reaches its closest point to Earth, known as perigee, and its farthest, known as apogee. When perigee coincides with the full Moon, we have a Supermoon. According to NASA, this term isn’t an astronomical definition but is usually used to describe a full Moon within at least 90% of its closest point in orbit to Earth.
Around midnight Tuesday, the Moon was about 224,600 miles from Earth, compared to the average distance of 238,900 miles. According to NASA, this proximity made the Moon appear 14% larger than a typical full Moon.
From Jersey City, New Jersey, Lady Liberty was the perfect foreground for the Moon and a beautiful cityscape.
The full Harvest Supermoon rises behind the Statue of Liberty in New York City on October 7, 2025, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)
(Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu / Getty Images)
Washington-based photographer Brendan Ramsey captured this sunset-like glow and the Moon rising above the ferry in Kingston on Monday night.
The full Harvest Supermoon above the ferry in Kingston, Washington on Oct. 6, 2025.
(Photo: Brendan Ramsey Photography)
Even those armed with just a smartphone captured incredible details on the lunar surface. The photo below is from FOX Weather Storm Chaser Mark Sudduth's son, using a new iPhone to snap the shot in North Carolina.
October's Supermoon happened during China's Mid-Autumn Festival, when people across the nation admire the full Moon to celebrate the holiday.
Image 1 of 8
A supermoon lights up the night sky during the Mid-Autumn Festival on October 6, 2025 in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province of China. This year's Mid-Autumn Festival falls on October 6. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)
( )
Image 2 of 8
A full moon lights up the night sky on the Mid-Autumn Festival on October 6, 2025 in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province of China. October 6 marks this year's Mid-Autumn Festival, which is celebrated annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar. People across China admire the full moon to celebrate the traditional holiday.
(VCG)
Image 3 of 8
A full moon lights up the night sky on the Mid-Autumn Festival on October 6, 2025 in Daqing, Heilongjiang Province of China. (Photo by Chi Shiyong/VCG via Getty Images)
(Chi Shiyong/VCG)
Image 4 of 8
The waxing gibbous moon is seen shining over Bogota on October 5, 2025. (Photo by Luis ACOSTA / AFP) (Photo by LUIS ACOSTA/AFP via Getty Images)
( )
Image 5 of 8
An airplane flies across the Supermoon full moon as it rises over Bekasi Regency, West Java province, Indonesia, on October 6, 2025. (Photo by Aditya Irawan/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
(Aditya Irawan/NurPhoto)
Image 6 of 8
The full Harvest Supermoon rises behind the Statue of Liberty in New York City on October 7, 2025, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)
(Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu )
Image 7 of 8
The first supermoon of the year rises over Austin, Texas on October 06, 2025. The harvest supermoon is the first of three supermoons for 2025. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images)
( )
Image 8 of 8
Harvest full moon rising above Rocca Calascio Castle and Santa Maria della Pietà church is seen from L'Aquila, Italy, on October 6th, 2025. October's full moon, also known as the "harvest moon", is the first 2025 supermoon, our satellite will appear about 14% bigger than usual. (Photo by Lorenzo Di Cola/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
( )
This photo below from Columbia, happened the day before the official full Moon, but worth giving a look for the incredible details.
The waxing gibbous moon is seen shining over Bogota on October 5, 2025. (Photo by Luis ACOSTA / AFP) (Photo by LUIS ACOSTA/AFP via Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
However, the Supermoon had more "wow" factor than just looks. The closer-than-average full Moon created a King Tide across the Southeast, causing coastal and river flooding from Florida to the Carolinas.
Homeowner's along North Carolina's Outer Banks are bracing for coastal flooding from king tides after after nine homes collapsed amid the waves last week. FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray is in Buxton, North Carolina with the latest.
Astrophotographers are gearing up for more moonshots over the next few months. November, December and January will also have Supermoons due to the orbital timing in the Moon's 27-day orbit of Earth.