Photos: Full Harvest Supermoon wows across the world

October's full Moon created a glow across the evening and night sky on Monday as the first of three Supermoon's to end the year.

If you missed it, that's OK. The Moon will also appear full for several more days, even after peak illumination.

Meanwhile, photographers and skygazers around the world captured the stunning sight as the 30% brighter Moon cast a bright show across the sky on Monday and early Tuesday.

A Supermoon occurs because the Moon’s orbit of Earth is not a perfect circle but elliptical. During its 27-day orbit, the Moon reaches its closest point to Earth, known as perigee, and its farthest, known as apogee. When perigee coincides with the full Moon, we have a Supermoon. According to NASA, this term isn’t an astronomical definition but is usually used to describe a full Moon within at least 90% of its closest point in orbit to Earth.

Around midnight Tuesday, the Moon was about 224,600 miles from Earth, compared to the average distance of 238,900 miles. According to NASA , this proximity made the Moon appear 14% larger than a typical full Moon.

From Jersey City, New Jersey, Lady Liberty was the perfect foreground for the Moon and a beautiful cityscape.

Washington-based photographer Brendan Ramsey captured this sunset-like glow and the Moon rising above the ferry in Kingston on Monday night.

Even those armed with just a smartphone captured incredible details on the lunar surface. The photo below is from FOX Weather Storm Chaser Mark Sudduth's son, using a new iPhone to snap the shot in North Carolina.

October's Supermoon happened during China's Mid-Autumn Festival, when people across the nation admire the full Moon to celebrate the holiday.

next Image 1 of 8

prev next Image 2 of 8

prev next Image 3 of 8

prev next Image 4 of 8

prev next Image 5 of 8

prev next Image 6 of 8

prev next Image 7 of 8

prev Image 8 of 8

OCTOBER SKYWATCHING GUIDE: SUPER HARVEST MOON AND METEOR SHOWERS ILLUMINATE THE MONTH

This photo below from Columbia, happened the day before the official full Moon, but worth giving a look for the incredible details.

However, the Supermoon had more "wow" factor than just looks. The closer-than-average full Moon created a King Tide across the Southeast, causing coastal and river flooding from Florida to the Carolinas.

Astrophotographers are gearing up for more moonshots over the next few months. November, December and January will also have Supermoons due to the orbital timing in the Moon's 27-day orbit of Earth.