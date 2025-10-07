Arizona doubles Florida so far this year for being inside an NHC tropical cyclone forecast cone

MIAMI – You can tell the hurricane season is shaping up to be an unusual one when Arizona has caught more attention from the National Hurricane Center than Florida, Texas or really anywhere along the Gulf Coast.

An analysis by FOX Weather's Forecast Center showed there have been 520 tropical cyclone forecast cones issued so far this year by the NHC for various storms in the Atlantic and Eastern Pacific Ocean basins through Tuesday afternoon.

So far, in the Atlantic only the forecast cone for the precursor to what later became Tropical Storm Imelda has touched Florida. There were just three forecast cone update cycles from the storm, then known as Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine, just nicked the northeastern corner of Florida.

The storm became Imelda but remained off Florida's coast, eventually turning away from the U.S. and headed out to sea.

Meanwhile, Arizona has found itself inside the extended forecast cones six total times so far from two storms in the Pacific Ocean: Hurricane Lorena from early September and the current Hurricane Priscilla.

In both cases, the NHC was indicating the potential track of the storm's moisture remnants reaching the Desert Southwest after fizzling in cooler waters as they trekked north in the Pacific.

Neither Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi nor Alabama have been in any NHC cones so far this year as the Gulf remains quiet.

North Carolina and South Carolina lead the U.S. so far with 12 NHC cone placements.

So far this year, the only storm to make landfall in the U.S. was Tropical Storm Chantal.