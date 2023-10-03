The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tropical Storm Philippe's track shifts toward New England

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, and National Taco Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Hurricane HQ: Tropical Storm Philippe eyes New England

After bringing heavy rain to portions of the northern Leeward Islands, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, Tropical Storm Philippe will start to track north toward Bermuda and New England by the weekend.

The FOX Forecast Center says that nearly all of Maine and portions of northern New Hampshire are now in the forecast cone as some form of Philippe moves north through the western Atlantic over the next five days. Philippe will interact with a strong area of low pressure over New England, creating a complicated and challenging forecast for the Northeast this weekend.

Tropical Storm Philippe's cone.

(FOX Weather)



Dallas, Oklahoma City under threat of severe weather, flash flooding

A potent cold front will once again bring severe storms to the Plains on Wednesday. Texas and Oklahoma could see severe thunderstorms, including major cities like Dallas and Oklahoma City.

While large hail, damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado are possible, the threat of flash flooding will also be a significant concern as slow-moving storms could drench the drought-stricken region.

The flash flood threat on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



The countdown to the annular solar eclipse

On Saturday, Oct. 14, the annular solar eclipse will be visible from the Northwest to Texas.

An annular eclipse is not a total eclipse, as the Moon doesn’t entirely block the Sun’s light – only 90%. An annular eclipse happens when the Moon is at the farthest point in its orbit of Earth. During the maximum eclipse, known as annularity, the light from the Sun peaks out around the Moon, creating a "ring of fire."

Before you go

