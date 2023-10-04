Texas, Oklahoma see double whammy of severe weather, flash flooding on Wednesday

A fall storm system stretching from roughly Minnesota into Texas brought showers and thunderstorms to the Southern Plains Wednesday, causing flashing flooding and dozens of reports of gusty winds.

Several wind reports reached 70-80 mph in Texas and Oklahoma as the line of storms moved through.

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple. Flash Flood Warnings are indicated in green, while Flash Flood Emergencies are indicated in pink.

Two fans were injured at the Dallas FC vs Colorado Rapids MLS soccer match in Frisco as severe weather blew through the stadium, FOX 4 Dallas reports. Video from Toyota Stadium showed ferocious winds ahead of the storms blowing loose objects onto the field, and fans scrambled to find shelter as hail soon followed. The match was eventually postponed.

The injured included an 8-year-old boy who was hospitalized, but both were expected to recover, FOX Dallas reported.

Farther north in Oklahoma, emergency management in Tulsa said two teens were injured after they ventured into the fairgrounds during the storm.

A sign reportedly fell on the teens after the facility had been closed due to the approaching severe weather. Peak wind gusts at nearby Tulsa Airport reached 66 mph.

First responders said the minors were transported to a local medical center to be examined for non-life-threatening injuries.

Sirens were sounded in some communities around the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex due to the combination of the hail and damaging winds, but there were no reports of tornadoes.

In addition to the severe weather, flooding was reported in communities in northern Texas as upwards of half a foot of rain fell on Wednesday.

Street flooding was reported in the Texarkana region and the local police department reported several roadways had standing water which led to traffic crashes.

Nearly 6" of rainfall was reported in Texarkana which was their second-wettest October day in history.

Several power lines and trees were reported down in Owasso, Oklahoma, during the storms and an 85 mph gust was reported in Frederick.

During the height of the storms more than 70,000 electric outages were reported in Texas and Oklahoma.

Hail as large of Hen eggs was reported around Lubbock, Texas, and the SPC received nearly 100 reports of severe weather.

Flood threat advances towards Gulf Coast

On Thursday, the system will begin to lose some steam as the main energy and driver of it begin to lift north into Canada. This will lead to the cold front to slow down, and in some cases become much less noticeable in parts of the Upper Midwest and the heartland of America.

Across the Southern Plains, the front will make little progress, once again increasing the threat for heavy rain across the state of Texas, with the possibility of some rain extending into Louisiana, the FOX Forecast Center said.

Many locations, especially in the South, will still see a fairly significant cooldown, which is welcome relief after a very hot and muggy summer.

Communities around Austin and Houston could see several inches of rain which will prolong the flash flood threat.

