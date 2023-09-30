When will the saltwater wedge reach New Orleans?

NEW ORLEANS – Salt water making its way up the Mississippi River could reach areas outside of New Orleans by the end of October, according to estimates by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

A combination of drought, leading to low water levels, and high tides has helped allow seawater from the Gulf of Mexico to flow northward and impact drinking water supplies for communities in southeastern Louisiana.

"Sodium cannot be easily removed from drinking water and cannot be removed through boiling or conventional filtration like Brita filters or other common household store-bought water filters," the Louisiana Department of Health stated.

At last report, the saltwater wedge has made it through much of the river that runs through Plaquemines Parish and could reach water facilities that service St. Bernard Parish by mid-October.

Where the saltwater intrusion is expected to impact

Based on estimates, salt water could reach water treatment facilities that service New Orleans on Oct. 28 if efforts to slow the wedge do not prevail.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working to elevate a barrier on the bottom of the river, called a sill, that the agency said could slow the salt water’s spread northward by a couple of weeks.

"Our modeling indicates that by augmenting the existing sill, we can support state and local preparedness and response efforts by delaying further upriver progression of the salt water by approximately 10 to 15 days," said Col. Cullen Jones, USACE New Orleans District commander.

Additionally, significant rainfall in the lower Mississippi Valley would cause river levels to rise, which would slow or possibly even stop the intrusion.

Widespread rainfall events along the Mississippi River drainage basin do not appear to be in the cards as the U.S. transitions from the typical stormy summer weather pattern to the more docile fall.

U.S. drought status

President Joe Biden approved a federal emergency declaration for the state, as stores and government facilities stocked up on bottled water and other resources.

The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans has maintained that water in the city remains safe and residents do not need to adjust usage.

"The most important thing for residents at this time is to stay informed and remain calm," New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell stated. "As we continue monitoring this situation, we will communicate all necessary information to residents as it becomes available."