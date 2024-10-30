The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe weather threatens Plains while deadly flooding slams Spain

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing on national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Central U.S. sees highest tornado threat since May

The threat of severe weather across the central U.S. is putting millions of people on alert for powerful thunderstorms on Wednesday that could produce damaging winds , hail and tornadoes .

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed more than 3 million people from Oklahoma to Missouri in a Level 3 out of 5 risk on its 5-point severe thunderstorm risk scale , including those living or working in the Kansas City metro in Missouri .

Tropical trouble could be brewing in Caribbean Sea

The next tropical threat could be brewing in the Caribbean Sea as the National Hurricane Center (NHC) continues to monitor the possible development of an area of low pressure that could eventually become our next tropical depression .

The odds of development over the next week remain in the medium range, but the FOX Forecast Center believes those odds could increase as the final month of the Atlantic hurricane season approaches.

Dozens dead in Spain as catastrophic flooding slams Valencia

At least 51 people have been killed in Spain after torrential rain that fell for hours across eastern areas of the European country, including Valencia, sent water rushing down mountains and forcing rivers and streams to overflow their banks.

The rise in the death toll marks the worst flooding disaster in Europe since 2021, when nearly 200 people perished, primarily in Germany.

Towns across the region have been submerged in feet of water, and countless people have been rescued from the raging water. Government officials have urged people to seek higher ground and stay on the upper floors of homes and business, if possible.

Watch: ‘Halloween’ comet vaporized after flying into Sun

A NASA and European spacecraft watched as a newly discovered comet dubbed the " Halloween comet" met its demise after its close approach to the Sun.

According to NASA, the SOHO spacecraft captured the video below of comet C/2024 S1 ATLAS darting toward the Sun. It reached its closest approach to the Sun, known as perihelion, on Monday at 7:30 a.m. ET.

