Wind-driven wildfires in central Oklahoma prompt evacuations

NORMAN, Okla. – Wildfires in central Oklahoma are prompting officials to order evacuations for some communities as wind blows the fire.

Cushing, Oklahoma, Emergency Management put out evacuation orders east of the city in southeastern Payne County. The orders state that residents in this area should evacuate immediately and travel north to escape the wildfire.

In Cashion, Oklahoma, the Twin Lakes area was also placed under an evacuation. Residents from County Line to Council, north to County Road 75, should evacuate to the gas station at Highways 33 and 74, the order said.

OKLAHOMA WILDFIRE SCORCHES MORE THAN 12,000 ACRES IN WILDLIFE REFUGE

The order also advised residents of Crescent, Oklahoma, to be ready to evacuate should the fire spread.

The Oklahoma Forestry Services and Logan County Emergency Management also issued a Fire Warning for eastern Kingfisher and western Logan counties.

Another dangerous wildfire is quickly spreading about 5 mies south of Wellston, Oklahoma. Emergency officials are urging immediate evacuations for those now threatened by the flames as they approach Wellston.

Around the area of the fires, wind gusts were recorded at 40-45 mph.

Thick smoke limited visibility in the vicinity of these towns. In Edmond, just north of Oklahoma City, large plumes of smoke clouded roads, requiring officials to close portions of roadway. "Residents, commuters and travelers near I-35 and Covell are advised to avoid the area due to an active grass fire," the fire department said on Facebook.

The post said fire and emergency officials were working to contain the blaze.

Oklahoma Forestry Service took to Facebook Tuesday afternoon to remind Oklahomans about burn bans in place all across the state. "The list of counties under burn bans continues to grow," the agency said.