Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Asheville students return to school one month after Helene devastated city

Hurricane Helene closed out September dropping nearly 30 inches of rain – or four months’ worth of rain – in three days in parts of western North Carolina.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
Dr. Kimberly J. Dechant, the chief of staff of Asheville City Schools, spoke about the part-time reopening of schools in Asheville, when the students will return full-time, the availability of clean freshwater in the school and the Teddy Bear Project the students participated in. Oct. 29, 2024. 07:49

Asheville City Schools reopen one month after Helene

Dr. Kimberly J. Dechant, the chief of staff of Asheville City Schools, spoke about the part-time reopening of schools in Asheville, when the students will return full-time, the availability of clean freshwater in the school and the Teddy Bear Project the students participated in. Oct. 29, 2024.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – One month after floods from Hurricane Helene devastated Asheville, North Carolina, nearly 4,000 students there returned to the classroom this week.

Helene closed out September dropping nearly 30 inches of rain – or four months’ worth of rain – in three days in parts of western North Carolina. The torrential rains left devastation across Asheville, inflicting flood damage to many schools throughout the district.

Heavy rains from hurricane Helene caused record flooding and damage on September 28, 2024 in Asheville, North Carolina.

Heavy rains from hurricane Helene caused record flooding and damage  on September 28, 2024 in Asheville, North Carolina.

(Melissa Sue Gerrits / Getty Images)

One of the biggest hurdles schools had to overcome was the lack of clean water, as the primary and secondary water systems for the City of Asheville were wiped out by the floods, according to Chief of Staff of Asheville City Schools Dr. Kimberly J. Dechant.

While city water was reinstated a couple weeks ago, Dechant said it is not yet safe to drink. The school system has worked with a nonprofit known as Water Mission to install water filtration systems at schools, so students will have clean water to drink.

Water Mission installing a water filtration system.

Water Mission installing a water filtration system.

(Asheville City Schools / FOX Weather)

"I never would have dreamed that here we are in western North Carolina, surrounded by lakes and rivers, and that we would be in a situation where our water was compromised and that we would need access to something like this," she said.

Dechant added that, as they are working to install the water filtration systems in all Asheville City Schools, they are supplying bottled water to students.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Another challenge for school officials to address was overcoming the trauma of students who have been dealing with immense hardships caused by Helene and the disruptions they’ve faced in their lives.

Dechant said one way students have been helped was through a partnership with the Vermont nonprofit the Teddy Bear Project. The nonprofit brought teddy bears to the Asheville City Schools, so kindergartners each had a teddy bear with a personal note waiting for them to help welcome them back into the classroom.

Students hold their teddy bears.

Students hold their teddy bears.

(Asheville City Schools / FOX Weather)

"It was pretty amazing to watch those kids come in one by one, and the hugs that they gave their teachers and their instructional assistants," she said. "Our kids were clearly ready to be back in the classroom learning."  

Tags
Loading...