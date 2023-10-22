The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tropics remain active for last full week of October

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Hurricane Tammy could threaten Bermuda later this week

Hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall impacted the northeastern Caribbean islands over the weekend as Hurricane Tammy made landfall on the island of Barbuda late Saturday night. Tammy has now pulled away from the islands and into the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean, but its forecast track becomes quite uncertain by the middle and end of the week. Current indications suggest that it could track near Bermuda by Saturday, with potential threats of heavy rain and gusty winds.

The forecast cone for Hurricane Tammy.

(FOX Weather)



Invest 95L in Caribbean could become Atlantic's 21st storm of season

Tammy isn't the only system roaming the Atlantic Basin this week. According to the National Hurricane Center, Invest 95L in the southwestern Caribbean Sea has a medium chance of developing into a short-lived tropical depression or tropical storm today or tonight before it moves inland over Central America by early tomorrow. If this system is found to have a closed circulation and winds of at least 39 mph, it will be named Tropical Storm Vince – the 21st storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.

Invest 95L has a medium chance of development.

(FOX Weather)



Norma to make 2nd landfall in Mexico as moisture surges toward Texas, Oklahoma

Over in the Eastern Pacific, Hurricane Norma brought high winds, heavy rain and huge waves to Mexico's Baja California Peninsula as it made landfall south of Cabo San Lucas on Saturday. Norma has now weakened to a tropical depression ahead of its expected second landfall later this morning – this time along the west coast of mainland Mexico. What's left of Norma's circulation is expected to fall apart after moving inland, but the storm's remnant moisture will provide a much-needed soaking rain for portions of the southern Plains this week.

Rainfall forecast for the southern Plains this week compared to the year-to-date precipitation departure from average.

(FOX Weather)



