Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tropical Storm Melissa expected to form in Caribbean Sea today

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Tropical Storm Melissa likely to form in Caribbean today as Invest 98L becomes better defined

Invest 98L is continuing to become better organized, and forecasters with the National Hurricane Center (NHC) now say that Tropical Storm Melissa is likely to form later today as the system slowly spins across the Caribbean Sea.

According to the latest information from the NHC, satellite, radar and surface observations have indicated that Invest 98L is continuing to become better defined, with winds near 45 mph. While it is still lacking a well-defined center, environmental conditions are expected to become more favorable for development today.

This graphic shows information on Invest 98L.

(FOX Weather)



Days of heavy rain, snow to saturate Pacific Northwest as atmospheric river slams region

The first in a parade of atmospheric rivers begins in the Pacific Northwest today, which could drop up to a foot of rain in coastal areas and several feet of snow at higher elevations, as an active pattern kicks into high gear this week.

By the end of the week, some parts of Washington could see between 8 and 12 inches of rain, with more widespread areas across the Pacific Northwest picking up between 5 and 8 inches.

The rain forecast for the West Coast.

(FOX Weather)



Teen hunter dead after apparent lightning strike in Louisiana

⁠⁠Officials in Louisiana say a 17-year-old boy was killed after he was apparently struck by lightning while hunting over the weekend.

The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office said family members had become concerned when Colton Guage Honeycutt, of Monroe, didn’t return home from his outdoor deer hunting trip earlier in the evening. Officials said that it’s believed that Honeycutt was killed by a lightning strike when thunderstorms moved across the area just before sunset on Saturday, Oct. 18.

Watch this: 11th home collapses on North Carolina's Outer Banks as devastating coastal erosion continues

Nearly a dozen homes have collapsed along North Carolina’s Outer Banks since mid-September after back-to-back hurricanes and coastal storms have eroded sand and swept oceanfront properties into the sea.

The drone video below shows waves crashing into Outer Banks homes following the 11th beachfront house collapse in a month over the weekend.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at FOXWeather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.