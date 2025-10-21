Search
Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tropical Storm Melissa expected to form in Caribbean Sea today

Top weather news for Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025: Tropical Storm Melissa is expected to develop in the Caribbean Sea later today. Meanwhile, an atmospheric river storm is about to soak the Pacific Northwest with several inches of rain and mountain snow.

By Brian Donegan
Weather in America: October 21, 2025

FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Craig Herrera.

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Tropical Storm Melissa likely to form in Caribbean today as Invest 98L becomes better defined

Invest 98L is continuing to become better organized, and forecasters with the National Hurricane Center (NHC) now say that Tropical Storm Melissa is likely to form later today as the system slowly spins across the Caribbean Sea.

According to the latest information from the NHC, satellite, radar and surface observations have indicated that Invest 98L is continuing to become better defined, with winds near 45 mph. While it is still lacking a well-defined center, environmental conditions are expected to become more favorable for development today.

This graphic shows information on Invest 98L.
(FOX Weather)

 

Days of heavy rain, snow to saturate Pacific Northwest as atmospheric river slams region

The first in a parade of atmospheric rivers begins in the Pacific Northwest today, which could drop up to a foot of rain in coastal areas and several feet of snow at higher elevations, as an active pattern kicks into high gear this week.

By the end of the week, some parts of Washington could see between 8 and 12 inches of rain, with more widespread areas across the Pacific Northwest picking up between 5 and 8 inches.

The rain forecast for the West Coast.
(FOX Weather)

 

Teen hunter dead after apparent lightning strike in Louisiana

⁠⁠Officials in Louisiana say a 17-year-old boy was killed after he was apparently struck by lightning while hunting over the weekend.

The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office said family members had become concerned when Colton Guage Honeycutt, of Monroe, didn’t return home from his outdoor deer hunting trip earlier in the evening. Officials said that it’s believed that Honeycutt was killed by a lightning strike when thunderstorms moved across the area just before sunset on Saturday, Oct. 18.

FILE - Lightning seen looking toward Andice, Texas from Liberty Hill on Feb. 11, 2024 during a thunderstorm.

FILE – Lightning seen looking toward Andice, Texas, from Liberty Hill on Feb. 11, 2024, during a thunderstorm.

(@philostrophy / X)

Watch this: 11th home collapses on North Carolina's Outer Banks as devastating coastal erosion continues

Nearly a dozen homes have collapsed along North Carolina’s Outer Banks since mid-September after back-to-back hurricanes and coastal storms have eroded sand and swept oceanfront properties into the sea.

The drone video below shows waves crashing into Outer Banks homes following the 11th beachfront house collapse in a month over the weekend.

Drone video shows waves and coastal erosion taking down another home in Buxton, North Carolina on Oct. 18.

11th home collapses on North Carolina Outer Banks

Drone video shows waves and coastal erosion taking down another home in Buxton, North Carolina on Oct. 18.

