Person dies after being pulled out to sea by strong current in Oregon

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. – Officials in Oregon said a person was killed Sunday afternoon after they became trapped in a strong current and was pulled out to sea.

According to information provided by North Lincoln Fire Rescue, crews responded to reports of a person needing to be rescued from the water near the mouth of Siletz Bay in Lincoln City around 3:40 p.m. local time.

Officials said crews arrived at the scene within minutes, and two jet skis were launched to begin searching for the missing person.

The U.S. Coast Guard also responded, using two lifeboats and a helicopter to aid in the mission. The Lincoln City Police Department also supported search efforts from the beach, deploying a drone to help look for the unidentified victim.

Officials said that, despite extensive and rapid search efforts by all responding agencies, the person was located and declared dead at the scene.

North Lincoln Fire Rescue offered its condolences to the family and loved ones affected by the incident and urged everyone to use extreme caution around the ocean.

They said that sneaker waves can "strike without warning" and could knock people off their feet and drag them into the cold waters of the Pacific.

"Never turn your back on the ocean," officials said. "If the sand is wet, that means water has already reached that point. And if someone is swept out, do not go in after them. Call 911 immediately and keep eyes on them from shore."