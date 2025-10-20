Video: 11th home collapses on North Carolina's Outer Banks as devastating coastal erosion continues

Drone video shows waves and coastal erosion taking down another home in Buxton, North Carolina on Oct. 18.
BUXTON, N.C. – Nearly a dozen homes have collapsed along North Carolina’s Outer Banks since mid-September after back-to-back hurricanes and coastal storms have eroded sand and swept oceanfront properties into the sea.
The National Park Service (NPS) in Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, said the latest unoccupied home collapsed around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18. The home on Cottage Avenue is the 10th in Buxton to collapse since September, but the 11th along Hatteras Island, including a Rodanthe home collapse on Oct. 3.
Waves crashing against a home in Buxton, North Carolina on Oct. 18, 2025.
( Jenni Koontz/Epic Shutter Photography via Storyful / FOX Weather)
Drone video recorded on Oct. 18 shows waves eating away at the home in Buxton, with more homes surrounded by surf and coastal flooding.
Image 1 of 19
Home collapses in Buxton, N.C. on Sept. 30, 2025.
(Cape Hatteras National Seashore )
Image 2 of 19
Houses in Rodanthe, North Carolina face the threats of oceans.
(National Park Service )
Image 3 of 19
This image from FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray shows large waves crashing onshore in Buxton, North Carolina, where numerous homes have fallen into the Atlantic over the past few weeks.
(Robert Ray)
Image 4 of 19
This image from FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray shows large waves crashing onshore in Buxton, North Carolina, where numerous homes have fallen into the Atlantic over the past few weeks.
(Robert Ray)
Image 5 of 19
Two men used a ladder to scale a damaged house in Buxton, North Carolina to salvage belongings after the stairs were destroyed.
( )
Image 6 of 19
This image from FOX Weather Meteorologist Robert Ray shows the aftermath after at least nine homes collapsed into the Atlantic in Buxton, North Carolina.
(Robert Ray)
Image 7 of 19
This image from FOX Weather Meteorologist Robert Ray shows the aftermath after at least nine homes collapsed into the Atlantic in Buxton, North Carolina.
(Robert Ray)
Image 8 of 19
This image from FOX Weather Meteorologist Robert Ray shows the aftermath after at least nine homes collapsed into the Atlantic in Buxton, North Carolina.
(Robert Ray)
Image 9 of 19
Debris from homes washed away by rough surf in Buxton, North Carolina after Hurricane Imelda passed off shore in October 2025.
(Instagram/@b_the_photos)
Image 10 of 19
Debris from homes washed away by rough surf in Buxton, North Carolina after Hurricane Imelda passed off shore in October 2025.
(Instagram/@b_the_photos)
Image 11 of 19
Debris from homes washed away by rough surf in Buxton, North Carolina after Hurricane Imelda passed off shore in October 2025.
(Instagram/@b_the_photos)
Image 12 of 19
Debris from homes washed away by rough surf in Buxton, North Carolina after Hurricane Imelda passed off shore in October 2025.
(Instagram/@b_the_photos)
Image 13 of 19
Debris from homes washed away by rough surf in Buxton, North Carolina after Hurricane Imelda passed off shore in October 2025.
(Instagram/@b_the_photos)
Image 14 of 19
Debris from homes washed away by rough surf in Buxton, North Carolina after Hurricane Imelda passed off shore in October 2025.
(Instagram/@b_the_photos)
Image 15 of 19
Eighth home collapses into ocean in Buxton, North Carolina on Oct. 2, 2025.
( )
Image 16 of 19
Homes collapse in Buxton, N.C.
( )
Image 17 of 19
an unoccupied home collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean Tuesday afternoon, the latest chapter in a relentless battle against the waves of the Atlantic. This is the 12th house to collapse along the seashore in the past five years, according to the NPS, a result of ongoing beach erosion.
(Jenni Koontz/Epic Shutter Photography via Storyful)
Image 18 of 19
A few homes stand in the background of a pile of debris from collapsed homes in Buxton.
(Katie Byrne)
Image 19 of 19
Debris from homes washed away by rough surf in Buxton, North Carolina after Hurricane Imelda passed off shore in October 2025.
(Instagram/@b_the_photos)
According to the NPS, 22 homes have collapsed on the National Seashore in North Carolina since 2020.