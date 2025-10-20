Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Video: 11th home collapses on North Carolina's Outer Banks as devastating coastal erosion continues

Drone video shows waves taking down another home in Buxton, North Carolina, the latest since mid-September when coastal storms began battering the Outer Banks.

By Emilee Speck Source FOX Weather
Drone video shows waves and coastal erosion taking down another home in Buxton, North Carolina on Oct. 18.

11th home collapses on North Carolina Outer Banks

Drone video shows waves and coastal erosion taking down another home in Buxton, North Carolina on Oct. 18.

BUXTON, N.C. – Nearly a dozen homes have collapsed along North Carolina’s Outer Banks since mid-September after back-to-back hurricanes and coastal storms have eroded sand and swept oceanfront properties into the sea.

The National Park Service (NPS) in Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, said the latest unoccupied home collapsed around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18. The home on Cottage Avenue is the 10th in Buxton to collapse since September, but the 11th along Hatteras Island, including a Rodanthe home collapse on Oct. 3. 

Waves crashing against a home in Buxton, North Carolina on Oct. 18, 2025.

Waves crashing against a home in Buxton, North Carolina on Oct. 18, 2025. 

( Jenni Koontz/Epic Shutter Photography via Storyful / FOX Weather)

RESIDENTS SCRAMBLE TO SALVAGE MEMORIES, BELONGINGS FROM NC HOMES TEETERING ON COLLAPSE INTO ATLANTIC

Drone video recorded on Oct. 18 shows waves eating away at the home in Buxton, with more homes surrounded by surf and coastal flooding

  • Home collapses in North Carolina
    Image 1 of 19

    Home collapses in Buxton, N.C. on Sept. 30, 2025.  (Cape Hatteras National Seashore )

  • Houses in North Carolina
    Image 2 of 19

    Houses in Rodanthe, North Carolina face the threats of oceans. (National Park Service )

  • This image from FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray shows large waves crashing onshore in Buxton, North Carolina, where numerous homes have fallen into the Atlantic over the past few weeks.
    Image 3 of 19

    This image from FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray shows large waves crashing onshore in Buxton, North Carolina, where numerous homes have fallen into the Atlantic over the past few weeks. (Robert Ray)

  • This image from FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray shows large waves crashing onshore in Buxton, North Carolina, where numerous homes have fallen into the Atlantic over the past few weeks.
    Image 4 of 19

    This image from FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray shows large waves crashing onshore in Buxton, North Carolina, where numerous homes have fallen into the Atlantic over the past few weeks. (Robert Ray)

  • Two men used a ladder to scale a damaged house to salvage belongings after the stairs were destroyed in Buxton, North Carolina.
    Image 5 of 19

    Two men used a ladder to scale a damaged house in Buxton, North Carolina to salvage belongings after the stairs were destroyed. ( )

  • This image from FOX Weather Meteorologist Robert Ray shows the aftermath after at least nine homes collapsed into the Atlantic in Buxton, North Carolina.
    Image 6 of 19

    This image from FOX Weather Meteorologist Robert Ray shows the aftermath after at least nine homes collapsed into the Atlantic in Buxton, North Carolina. (Robert Ray)

  • This image from FOX Weather Meteorologist Robert Ray shows the aftermath after at least nine homes collapsed into the Atlantic in Buxton, North Carolina.
    Image 7 of 19

    This image from FOX Weather Meteorologist Robert Ray shows the aftermath after at least nine homes collapsed into the Atlantic in Buxton, North Carolina. (Robert Ray)

  • This image from FOX Weather Meteorologist Robert Ray shows the aftermath after at least nine homes collapsed into the Atlantic in Buxton, North Carolina.
    Image 8 of 19

    This image from FOX Weather Meteorologist Robert Ray shows the aftermath after at least nine homes collapsed into the Atlantic in Buxton, North Carolina. (Robert Ray)

  • Debris from homes washed away by rough surf in Buxton, North Carolina after Hurricane Imelda passed off shore in October 2025.
    Image 9 of 19

    Debris from homes washed away by rough surf in Buxton, North Carolina after Hurricane Imelda passed off shore in October 2025.  (Instagram/@b_the_photos)

  • Debris from homes washed away by rough surf in Buxton, North Carolina after Hurricane Imelda passed off shore in October 2025.
    Image 10 of 19

    Debris from homes washed away by rough surf in Buxton, North Carolina after Hurricane Imelda passed off shore in October 2025.  (Instagram/@b_the_photos)

  • Debris from homes washed away by rough surf in Buxton, North Carolina after Hurricane Imelda passed off shore in October 2025.
    Image 11 of 19

    Debris from homes washed away by rough surf in Buxton, North Carolina after Hurricane Imelda passed off shore in October 2025.  (Instagram/@b_the_photos)

  • Debris from homes washed away by rough surf in Buxton, North Carolina after Hurricane Imelda passed off shore in October 2025.
    Image 12 of 19

    Debris from homes washed away by rough surf in Buxton, North Carolina after Hurricane Imelda passed off shore in October 2025.  (Instagram/@b_the_photos)

  • Debris from homes washed away by rough surf in Buxton, North Carolina after Hurricane Imelda passed off shore in October 2025.
    Image 13 of 19

    Debris from homes washed away by rough surf in Buxton, North Carolina after Hurricane Imelda passed off shore in October 2025.  (Instagram/@b_the_photos)

  • Debris from homes washed away by rough surf in Buxton, North Carolina after Hurricane Imelda passed off shore in October 2025.
    Image 14 of 19

    Debris from homes washed away by rough surf in Buxton, North Carolina after Hurricane Imelda passed off shore in October 2025.  (Instagram/@b_the_photos)

  • Eighth home collapses into ocean in Buxton, North Carolina on Oct. 2, 2025.
    Image 15 of 19

    Eighth home collapses into ocean in Buxton, North Carolina on Oct. 2, 2025.  ( )

  • Homes collapse in Buxton, N.C.
    Image 16 of 19

    Homes collapse in Buxton, N.C. ( )

  • Image 17 of 19

    an unoccupied home collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean Tuesday afternoon, the latest chapter in a relentless battle against the waves of the Atlantic. This is the 12th house to collapse along the seashore in the past five years, according to the NPS, a result of ongoing beach erosion. (Jenni Koontz/Epic Shutter Photography via Storyful)

  • A few homes stand in the background of a pile of debris from collapsed homes in Buxton.
    Image 18 of 19

    A few homes stand in the background of a pile of debris from collapsed homes in Buxton.  (Katie Byrne)

  • Debris from homes washed away by rough surf in Buxton, North Carolina after Hurricane Imelda passed off shore in October 2025.
    Image 19 of 19

    Debris from homes washed away by rough surf in Buxton, North Carolina after Hurricane Imelda passed off shore in October 2025.  (Instagram/@b_the_photos)

According to the NPS, 22 homes have collapsed on the National Seashore in North Carolina since 2020.

Winds, waves, tides and rising seas have played a contributing role to major costal erosion along the Outer Banks. The latest collapses come after two passing hurricanes stirred up massive waves in September and then a nor'easter brought on another round of rough surf last week. Eight homes collapsed in Buxton, including one live on FOX Weather, over three days. 

The majority of the collapses along the Cape Hateras National Seashore are happening in the villages of Rodanthe and Buxton. 

Tags
Loading...