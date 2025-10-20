Video: 11th home collapses on North Carolina's Outer Banks as devastating coastal erosion continues

BUXTON, N.C. – Nearly a dozen homes have collapsed along North Carolina’s Outer Banks since mid-September after back-to-back hurricanes and coastal storms have eroded sand and swept oceanfront properties into the sea.

The National Park Service (NPS) in Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, said the latest unoccupied home collapsed around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18. The home on Cottage Avenue is the 10th in Buxton to collapse since September, but the 11th along Hatteras Island, including a Rodanthe home collapse on Oct. 3.

RESIDENTS SCRAMBLE TO SALVAGE MEMORIES, BELONGINGS FROM NC HOMES TEETERING ON COLLAPSE INTO ATLANTIC

Drone video recorded on Oct. 18 shows waves eating away at the home in Buxton, with more homes surrounded by surf and coastal flooding.

next Image 1 of 19

prev next Image 2 of 19

prev next Image 3 of 19

prev next Image 4 of 19

prev next Image 5 of 19

prev next Image 6 of 19

prev next Image 7 of 19

prev next Image 8 of 19

prev next Image 9 of 19

prev next Image 10 of 19

prev next Image 11 of 19

prev next Image 12 of 19

prev next Image 13 of 19

prev next Image 14 of 19

prev next Image 15 of 19

prev next Image 16 of 19

prev next Image 17 of 19

prev next Image 18 of 19

prev Image 19 of 19

According to the NPS, 22 homes have collapsed on the National Seashore in North Carolina since 2020.

Winds, waves, tides and rising seas have played a contributing role to major costal erosion along the Outer Banks. The latest collapses come after two passing hurricanes stirred up massive waves in September and then a nor'easter brought on another round of rough surf last week. Eight homes collapsed in Buxton, including one live on FOX Weather , over three days.

The majority of the collapses along the Cape Hateras National Seashore are happening in the villages of Rodanthe and Buxton.