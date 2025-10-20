Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

Teen hunter dead after apparent lightning strike in Louisiana

Colton Guage Honeycutt, 17, of Monroe, Louisiana, was found dead inside an elevated deer stand on Oct. 17.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
Lightning is a very dangerous phenomenon, here are some tips for staying safe when lightning is in your area

Staying safe with Lightning

Lightning is a very dangerous phenomenon, here are some tips for staying safe when lightning is in your area

BERNICE, La. – ⁠⁠Officials in Louisiana say a 17-year-old boy was killed after he was apparently struck by lightning while hunting over the weekend.

According to information provided by the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews were called to an area of Robert Welch Road near the Weldon community in Bernice to investigate reports of an injured person.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Here we debunk many misconceptions surrounding lightning.

Lightning Myths debunked

Here we debunk many misconceptions surrounding lightning.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they were directed to a remote wooded area where Colton Guage Honeycutt, of Monroe, was located inside an elevated deer stand.

The sheriff’s office said family members had become concerned when Honeycutt didn’t return home from his outdoor deer hunting trip earlier in the evening.

Officials said that it’s believed that Honeycutt was killed by a lightning strike when thunderstorms moved across the area just before sunset on Saturday, Oct. 18.

Honeycutt was pronounced dead at the scene by the Union Parish Coroner’s Office, officials said.

The incident is under investigation.

Tags
Loading...