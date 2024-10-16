The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tropics still busy as temperatures tumble in Helene recovery areas

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Invest 94L could develop into tropical depression

Forecasters are continuing to monitor Invest 94L as it moves closer to the Caribbean, and the National Hurricane Center said it could become a tropical depression as it approaches the Virgin Islands.

A second tropical disturbance off the coast of Central America is also being monitored for possible development over the next week. Regardless of development, the system is expected to bring heavy rain to the region.

Near-record cold, snow hits areas of North Carolina and Tennessee impacted by Helene

The weather has been cooperating in areas of western North Carolina and eastern Tennessee since Hurricane Helene devastated the region weeks ago, but a cold front that blasted through the region has sent temperatures tumbling and flakes flying in the higher elevations.

The change in the weather has only added insult to injury for residents in areas still waiting for their power to be restored while work continues to clear debris and locate the more than 90 people who remain unaccounted for in North Carolina.

Florida flooding remains major concern one week after Milton

Rivers and streams are continuing to rise in Florida one week after deadly Hurricane Milton slammed the state with damaging winds and torrential rain. Many residents have been evacuated from their homes as water rushes into Florida communities that are still working to remove debris and damage while also trying to restore power.

Watch: Police ‘attacked’ by giant runaway inflatable pumpkin

Usually, police responses after a strong storm rolls through a town might involve downed trees or flooded residents. But on Monday, a line of thunderstorms swept through northern Ohio, bringing strong winds that were just too much for one Halloween decoration.

