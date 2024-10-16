Search
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tropics still busy as temperatures tumble in Helene recovery areas

Top weather news for Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. Forecasters say Invest 94L could develop into a tropical depression on approach to the Virgin Islands, and temperatures have tumbled across areas of North Carolina and Tennessee still recovering from Hurricane Helene.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
FOX Weather Meteorologist Craig Herrera takes a look at the commuter forecast on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. 01:24

FOX Weather commuter forecast: How travel conditions look across the US

FOX Weather Meteorologist Craig Herrera takes a look at the commuter forecast on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024.

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Invest 94L could develop into tropical depression

Forecasters are continuing to monitor Invest 94L as it moves closer to the Caribbean, and the National Hurricane Center said it could become a tropical depression as it approaches the Virgin Islands.

A second tropical disturbance off the coast of Central America is also being monitored for possible development over the next week. Regardless of development, the system is expected to bring heavy rain to the region.

This graphic has the latest information on Invest 94L.

(FOX Weather)

Near-record cold, snow hits areas of North Carolina and Tennessee impacted by Helene

The weather has been cooperating in areas of western North Carolina and eastern Tennessee since Hurricane Helene devastated the region weeks ago, but a cold front that blasted through the region has sent temperatures tumbling and flakes flying in the higher elevations.

The change in the weather has only added insult to injury for residents in areas still waiting for their power to be restored while work continues to clear debris and locate the more than 90 people who remain unaccounted for in North Carolina.

This photo shows snow falling in the Smoky Mountains on the Tennessee-North Carolina border.

(@TrackerSacker/X)

Florida flooding remains major concern one week after Milton

Rivers and streams are continuing to rise in Florida one week after deadly Hurricane Milton slammed the state with damaging winds and torrential rain. Many residents have been evacuated from their homes as water rushes into Florida communities that are still working to remove debris and damage while also trying to restore power.

Schools, homes and businesses in Valrico, Florida, near the Alafia River, are grappling with severe flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton. As water levels continue to rise, evacuation orders have been issued for residents in the affected areas.

(Brett Adair / LSM)

Watch: Police ‘attacked’ by giant runaway inflatable pumpkin

Usually, police responses after a strong storm rolls through a town might involve downed trees or flooded residents. But on Monday, a line of thunderstorms swept through northern Ohio, bringing strong winds that were just too much for one Halloween decoration.

Police in Bay Village, Ohio literally had their hands full trying to clear a giant inflatable pumpkin that had broken free during stormy weather Monday morning. (Video: Bay Village Police Dept. /TMX) 02:56

Giant inflatable pumpkin breaks free during thunderstorms in Ohio

