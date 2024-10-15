More than 90 people still missing in North Carolina after Hurricane Helene

RALEIGH, N.C.– As North Carolina continues to grapple with the devastation left behind by Hurricane Helene, at least 92 people are still missing.

In a press conference Tuesday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper confirmed the North Carolina Department of Public Safety formed a task force to help locate people who have yet to be found.

"In the face of this catastrophic disaster, North Carolinians have come together to help each other and begin to move forward," Cooper said. "The road to recovery will be long, and we will be with Western North Carolina every step of the way."

Hurricane Helene claimed the lives of at least 251 people across seven states. In North Carolina alone, 123 people have died.

At least 580 roads in Western North Carolina are still closed, down from about 1200 closures, Cooper said. He said some roads are still closed because they're too dangerous or damaged to travel on. Other roads are closed to public traffic, but are being used for essential traffic like supply trucks, construction equipment and light and utility company vehicles.

Cooper said areas of Western North Carolina have recovered enough to reopen to the public and welcome visitors. He said welcoming visitors to the open areas is critical to the recovery of North Carolina's economy. Cooper said people should check to see whether communities have reopened to visitors before traveling to the area.

North Carolina Emergency Management Director Will Ray said more than 2,100 people are working on the more than 6,000 damaged roads.

Cooper said challenges remain in restoring water service for some communities, such as Asheville, but many water systems are back up and running.

Ray said there are 150 wastewater treatment plants in the impacted area that are now operating under normal processes. There are 43 facilities that are partially operating, with some continuing to operate on backup power, he said.