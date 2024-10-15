First snow of season eyes Helene-recovery areas in western North Carolina, East Tennessee

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – The weather has been exceptional since Hurricane Helene devastated parts of western North Carolina and eastern Tennessee, which has aided recovery efforts. However, a significant shift is on the horizon.

A powerful cold front is expected to sweep through the region this week, bringing a stark contrast to the recent mild conditions.

More than 253 million people will see below-avergae temperatures on Tuesday.

Morning temperatures will plunge into the 30s by Thursday morning, and daytime highs will struggle to reach the 50s – a stark departure from mid-October weather, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

A look at the forecast lows in the Appalachians on Thursday morning.

This cold snap will pose additional challenges to areas already reeling from the hurricane's damage, particularly those without power or water.

A look at the current power outages in North Carolina.

Higher elevations could also see the first snowfall of the season, with an inch or more possible above 3,500 feet and potentially several inches accumulating at the peaks of mountains such as Clingmans Dome and Mount Guyot, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Higher elevations in the Appalachians are at risk of seeing the first snowfall of the season.

While this winter weather will further strain recovery efforts and add to the hardships faced by affected communities, temperatures will begin to warm back to near average this weekend.