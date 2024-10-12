Recovery efforts underway in North Carolina as Helene death toll tops 250

Nearly three weeks after Helene swept through the Southeast, many communities are still reeling from its impacts as the extent of its devastation is coming into focus.

Some families continue to live without water or power, describing their situation as camping inside their own homes, according to FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne.

The lack of infrastructure has forced some people to retrieve water from nearby rivers and streams with buckets, so they may use the water to flush their toilets.

Roads are left impassable, making access to some areas nearly impossible. In some cases, bridges are built out of debris, and helicopters are being used to reach isolated areas.

Power outages persist, with most of them being in North Carolina. As of Saturday afternoon, nearly 30,000 residences and businesses in the Tar Heel State were still without power.

North Carolina is also where most Helene-related fatalities occurred. More than 120 deaths were attributed to Helene, and that number is expected to rise.

Officials are still in the midst of recovery efforts, looking for missing individuals inside cars, damaged homes and where debris has gathered downstream.

To assist those impacted by Helene, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed a disaster relief package, for efforts that are expected to take years.