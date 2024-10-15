Watch: Ohio officer 'attacked' by giant runaway inflatable pumpkin during thunderstorm

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio – Usually, police responses after a strong storm rolls through a town might involve downed trees or flooded residents.

Monday morning, for one Bay Village, Ohio, officer, the call for help was for a giant runaway inflatable pumpkin.

A line of thunderstorms swept through northern Ohio early Monday morning, bringing gusty winds along Lake Erie that reached 30-40 mph.

It was too much for one Halloween decoration.

"As reported, we have an inflatable pumpkin on Wolf Road," the officer is heard on his dashcam video telling dispatchers as he arrived on the scene, confirming what must have been a puzzling call for help.

The officer got out of the car, but his first attempt to move the pumpkin did not go well as the officer appeared to get consumed by feet of orange plastic.

He escaped and regrouped as another officer arrived. The massive pumpkin gave him a hello by rolling over during another gust of wind and smacked the side of the arriving patrol SUV before retreating back to its original side of the road.

The two officers join with other Good Samaritans to pull the pumpkin safely off the road.

Police report they later returned the pumpkin to the homeowner.