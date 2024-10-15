Watch: Russian man survives 66 days lost at sea on inflatable boat alongside relatives found dead

UST-KHAIRYUZOVO, Russia – A Russian man was miraculously rescued after spending 66 days adrift on an inflatable boat off the Siberian coast in the Sea of Okhotsk.

The Far Eastern Transport Prosecutor’s Office originally reported the "disappearance of a group of people traveling on a small-sized vessel" on Aug. 12.

Russian authorities said the ordeal began three days prior when the survivor, a reported 46-year-old, embarked on a whale-watching expedition from Cape Perovsky, a remote coastal town in Russia's Far East, with his brother and 15-year-old nephew.

SHIPWRECKED CAPTAIN SURVIVES ‘NIGHTMARE’ SCENARIO RIDING OUT HURRICANE MILTON ADRIFT ON COOLER OFF FLORIDA

Their journey was cut short after they lost communication with the authorities while heading north to Okha. Search and rescue operations were later launched, officials said.

Despite extensive efforts, there was no sign of them until Monday near the village of Ust-Khairyuzovo, about 620 miles north of their original departure point, according to authorities.

Footage released by the Far Eastern Transport Prosecutor’s Office shows the survivor waving from the boat before being rushed to an area hospital for treatment.

WATCH: COAST GUARD SAVES 4 BOATERS STRANDED AT SEA AMID DENSE FOG, 10-FOOT WAVES

Tragically, the survivor's companions did not survive the ordeal. Their bodies were reportedly kept on the boat throughout his harrowing ordeal, a local media outlet notes.

According to relatives, their inflatable PVC boat had enough food and water on board for two weeks, according to news outlet KP-Irkutsk.

'ABSOLUTE CHAOS': BROTHERS RESCUE FISHERMEN TOSSED OVERBOARD BY BREACHING WHALE

Russian authorities haven’t disclosed what caused the boat to get lost at sea.