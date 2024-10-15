Invest 94L continues trek across Atlantic while new disturbance emerges in Caribbean Sea

MIAMI – We may be getting closer to the end of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, but the tropics remain active as forecasters continue to monitor two areas of disturbed weather that could develop into tropical systems.

One area being watched closely is located over the central Atlantic Ocean and has been designated Invest 94L, while the second area of disturbed weather is centered over the western Caribbean Sea.

Will Invest 94L impact Florida?

This graphic shows the latest with Invest 94L in the central Atlantic Ocean.

Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Invest 94L remains over the central Atlantic Ocean and is a well-defined area of low pressure that has been producing precipitation and thunderstorms.

The NHC said Invest 94L remains in a dry air environment, and development of the system over the next day or two remains unlikely. However, the system is expected to continue to move off to the west into an environment that will be more favorable for development, and a tropical depression could form as it approaches or moves near the Leeward Islands and into the Caribbean Sea.

If you plan to travel to popular warm-weather destinations like Puerto Rico or the U.S. Virgin Islands, you’ll want to monitor the forecast.

A look at various models tracking Invest 94L through next Tuesday.

For the millions of people in Florida still recovering from back-to-back major hurricanes, Helene and Milton, Invest 94L doesn't appear to be impacting the Sunshine State at this time. However, continue to monitor the forecast for any changes.

The NHC said the system has a low chance of developing over the next two days and a medium chance of developing over the next week.

Area to watch in Caribbean to bring rain to Central America

This graphic shows the latest with an area of disturbed weather in the western Caribbean Sea.

The NHC said a broad area of low pressure could develop over the western Caribbean Sea by the middle or end of this week off the coast of Central America.

If the system remains over warm water while slowly moving west-northwest toward northern Central America, some gradual development is possible.

The NHC said that regardless of development, locally heavy rain is possible across portions of Central America later this week. The system has a low chance of developing over the next week.