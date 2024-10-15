Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published

Massive great white shark found washed ashore on Massachusetts beach

Police didn't say what caused the shark's death.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
FILE – Oliver Shipley, shark expert and research professor at Stony Brook University, joined FOX Weather to dispel common myths and misunderstandings about sharks. 07:31

Facts and myths about sharks

FILE – Oliver Shipley, shark expert and research professor at Stony Brook University, joined FOX Weather to dispel common myths and misunderstandings about sharks.

Editor's note: This story contains graphic photos that may be disturbing to some.

ORLEANS, Mass. – An unexpected discovery on a beach led a Massachusetts police department on an unusual assignment Tuesday. 

A great white shark that washed ashore Tuesday had to be hauled away by a local tow truck, Orleans Police Department said on Facebook

"You really never know what kind of call you'll respond to on any given shift," the post said.

Photos of the great white show it on the back of a tow truck, upside down. Another photo shows the shark being driven away in a tow truck, giving an idea of how big the creature is. 

  • Great white shark being driven away Tuesday after washing up on a beach in Massachusetts.
    Image 1 of 3

    Great white shark being driven away Tuesday after washing up on a beach in Massachusetts.  (Orleans Police Department via Facebook)

  • Dead great white shark that washed up on Massachusetts beach.
    Image 2 of 3

    Dead great white shark that washed up on Massachusetts beach. (Orleans Police Department via Facebook)

  • Dead great white shark that washed up on Massachusetts beach inthe back of a tow truck.
    Image 3 of 3

    Dead great white shark that washed up on Massachusetts beach inthe back of a tow truck.  (Orleans Police Department via Facebook)

"At least Sgt Elliott only needed to follow the tow truck and didn't have to wrestle an unruly Great White," the Facebook post said. 

The average lifespan of a great white shark is 70-plus years, and it can get to be 21 feet long, according to National Geographic

The sharks can weigh up to 2.5 tons, or 4,500 pounds, National Geographic reports. 

Police didn't say what caused the shark's death. 

Tags
Loading...