Massive great white shark found washed ashore on Massachusetts beach

ORLEANS, Mass. – An unexpected discovery on a beach led a Massachusetts police department on an unusual assignment Tuesday.

A great white shark that washed ashore Tuesday had to be hauled away by a local tow truck, Orleans Police Department said on Facebook.

"You really never know what kind of call you'll respond to on any given shift," the post said.

Photos of the great white show it on the back of a tow truck, upside down. Another photo shows the shark being driven away in a tow truck, giving an idea of how big the creature is.

"At least Sgt Elliott only needed to follow the tow truck and didn't have to wrestle an unruly Great White," the Facebook post said.

The average lifespan of a great white shark is 70-plus years, and it can get to be 21 feet long, according to National Geographic.

The sharks can weigh up to 2.5 tons, or 4,500 pounds, National Geographic reports.

Police didn't say what caused the shark's death.